‘My 600-LB Life’ Melissa Morris Update: Weight-Loss Photos Show 500-Pound Transformation, Struggle To Maintain

Morris now has three children, and working on maintaining her weight after a dramatic loss.

Melissa Morris may be one of the most successful patients ever to appear on My 600-LB Life, and now she is showing off weight-loss pictures that showcase her new life as a mother — including new struggles with weight.

Melissa originally appeared on the first season of the TLC docu-series, and again made an appearance in a Where Are They Now? special a few years later. Now, she is returning again to show how her life has continued to change since she topped the scales at more than 650 pounds and was desperate for a change. She appeared again in Wednesday’s episode of My 600-LB Life, one that showcased both her triumphs and struggles.

After her first appearance on My 600-LB Life, Melissa was able to drop 500 pounds, going down to 157 pounds. The drastic change allowed Melissa to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a mother, but as People magazine noted in a 2016 update, it came with new challenges.

Melissa put on weight again after two pregnancies and a change to become a stay-at-home mother, going back up to 275 pounds. At the time, Melissa said she struggled with post-partum depression.

“I was happy to be a mom, but I was depressed because of everything I needed to give up,” she said in an appearance on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (via People). “I didn’t expect how much my world would change being a mom, and the struggles that would bring.”

As she prepared to welcome her third child (as well as raising her niece and nephew), Melissa Morris set a new goal to lose 100 pounds. Now, weight-loss pictures shared on her Instagram page show that Melissa is back on track to the loss she saw after first appearing on My 600-LB Life. In interactions with fans, Morris said she is doing her best to stick to a strict diet of 1,200 calories a day and attending Weight Watchers meetings.

The pictures not only seem to show that Melissa Morris has lost weight, but that she also appears happier in her role as a full-time mom.

Those hoping to get more updates from Melissa Morris from her journey after My 600-LB Life — including new weight-loss pictures — can keep an eye on her Instagram and Twitter pages, where she often shares updates with fans. Information about her most recent episode on the show can be found here.