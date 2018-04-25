Kim Kardashian Worried Kanye West May Be Using Drugs Amid Bizarre Behavior, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Are drugs to blame for Kanye West's recent behavior?

Kim Kardashian is reportedly extremely worried about her husband Kanye West. Things have gotten so bad that Kim allegedly fears the father of her three children may be using drugs.

According to An April 25 report by Radar Online, Kanye West is becoming “unhinged” and Kim Kardashian is sick with worry over her husband’s mental state. Kim and her famous family members all allegedly believe that the rapper may be heading into dangerous territory as far as his health is concerned.

Over the past week, Kanye West has reportedly been exhibiting some strange behavior. In addition to his strange Twitter posts he’s also reportedly been engaging in blowout fights with Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. Sources are revealing that his current behavior is reminiscent of how he acted in late 2016 when he was eventually hospitalized following a meltdown.

An insider claims that Kim Kardashian and her family have “good reason to believe” Kanye West is “using drugs,” but that even if they could get proof of any drug abuse they likely still wouldn’t be able to do anything about it, because “he isn’t listening to anyone this time” around. “It’s real bad,” the source added.

During his previously meltdown in 2016, alleged emails from Kanye West’s lawyers surfaced revealing that the rapper had reportedly been using marijuana, Valium, Percocet, Demerol, and the Ecstasy-like drug, 2cb. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is standing by her man. Recently, the reality TV star took to her own Twitter account to slam fans who have deemed Kanye mentally ill.

Kim Kardashian stated that media and fan comments about Kanye West’s mental health and “erratic” behavior were “scary” to her, and that is “unfair” to deem him mentally ill for “just being himself.” Kim added that her husband has “always been expressive” and that is one of the reasons she loves him so much.

Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, sources recently stated that Kanye West’s behavior is worse than ever, and that he may be “on the edge” of another breakdown, adding that he’s not getting much sleep because he’s overly excited about his new projects. Another source claims that Kanye believes himself to be “God” and a “genius.”