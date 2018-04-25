'Real Housewives' star Luann has found a substitution for alcohol says 'PageSix'

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps has stated that she is enjoying sobriety since she went to rehab after her arrest for disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, but sources say she was recently smoking weed at Public Arts Nightclub in NYC. Other partiers say that Luann was friendly as she made the scene with her niece.

PageSix says that RHONY star Luann de Lesseps attended the Tribeca Film Festival party hosted by MCM Worldwide at the Public Arts nightclub at the Public Hotel with her niece, Nicole Nadeau. Fans of RHONY might remember that Luann de Lesseps’ niece Nadine dated Adam Kenworthy, who then went on to date another RHONY star Carole Radziwill.

RHONY Countess Luann Was Spotted Smoking Weed At A NYC Club

A fellow partier at the Lower East Side nightclub said that Luann helped herself to a friend’s weed.

“She [Luann] took my friend’s blunt and then we gave her niece a cigarette.”

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ court case in Florida is still pending, but she told ExtraTV that “sobriety, yoga, and cabaret” have been the key to getting back on the right path. Luann believes that the stint in rehab saved her life.

“I’ve learned a lot… It was a rough thing to go through personally and embarrassing and something that I’m not proud of. I’m not perfect, I screwed up and I hope that people can see that.”

RHONY Luann de Lesseps Says She Is Done With Drinking

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps says that she is done with drinking, but didn’t mention that she had given up smoking weed. After her divorce from husband of less than a year, Tom D’Agostino, Luann said she was emotionally wiped out.

“At this point in my life, I don’t want to drink, nor do I have interest in drinking. Rehab saved my life. It was the best thing that I could do for myself and I’m so glad I did that.”

Luann de Lesseps says that focusing on her Cabaret act has given her new focus, and the support of her friends has meant the world.

“I found my calling, which is the cabaret show… It encompasses everything I like to do. I love to sing, I love to tell jokes and I love to hold court and be the hostess. Cabaret is the perfect venue for me.”

Luann’s Former Husband Count de Lesseps Is Leery Of Her Using His Last Name

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps’ arrest for drunken assault over the Christmas holiday shook up her family, including former husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps, who said he was upset that Luann was dragging his family name through the mud. When Luann de Lesseps separated from Tom D’Agostino she changed her name back to her former married name, Luann de Lesseps.

Count de Lesseps reached out to Luann to scold her for her arrest according to mutual friends.

“He told her she is ruining the family name and should drop it if she’s continuing to act like this… He is watching from abroad and is totally embarrassed.”

Luann de Lesseps made a public statement after her arrest to tell friends, family, and fans of RHONY that she was voluntarily going to rehab.

“I am truly embarrassed. I have decided to seek professional guidance and will be voluntarily checking into an alcohol treatment center. I intend to turn this unfortunate incident into a positive life-changing event. Once again, I sincerely apologize for my actions.”