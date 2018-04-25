Jamie Lee Curtis Debuts ‘Halloween’ Footage At CinemaCon, Promises It Will Terrify Fans

Curtis called the movie "hella scary."

Plenty of upcoming films debuted new and never-before-seen footage at Las Vegas CinemaCon in the past several days, but one that has left viewers reeling is footage from Jamie Lee Curtis’s Halloween revival which was shown this morning.

According to Variety, the audience at the Halloween panel shrieked at the trailer they were shown, with Curtis promising the film will “scare the living s*** out of all of you.” She also added that it was “hella scary,” and joked at her use of the word “hella.”

Curtis will be reprising the role of Laurie Strode, who she first portrayed 40 years ago in 1978. Since the original Halloween, Curtis returned to the franchise in 1981 (Halloween II), 1998 (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later), and 2002 (Halloween: Resurrection). The actress passed on appearing in other Halloween films including Halloween III (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995).

The Scream Queens actress even admitted at CinemaCon that she’s one of the only people in the movie business who returned 40 years later to play the same character while giving a nod to Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford for their roles in the Star Wars franchise.

The first footage from the movie, which will not be released online just yet, had the feel of a documentary which followed Laurie and the atrocities which happened with Michael Myers those 40 years ago. Entertainment Weekly reported the trailer showed Michael being held in some sort of facility, but as the documentarians come to town, things get a little messy.

A bus carrying Michael for transportation crashes, allowing for his escape and fans can guess what happens from there. Laurie is also shown target shooting and mentions to a police officer she hopes one day he will escape so she can be the one to kill him. Be careful what you wish for, Laurie.

Halloween stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Virginia Gardner, Judy Greer, Miles Robbins and Nick Castle. It is produced by Jason Bloom of The Purge and Insidious and is directed by David Gordon Green of Pineapple Express and Your Highness. Writer and co-creator John Carpenter is also back on board 40 years later. The film debuts on October 19.