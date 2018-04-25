Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Prompted Her To Change Her Demeanor On ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

Lisa Rinna wants to set a good example for her two children.

Lisa Rinna was known for her outspoken behavior and lack of a filter during her first three seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but during the eighth season of the show, Rinna’s fourth season with the show, fans saw a very different side of her.

During last night’s reunion special, Andy Cohen confronted Rinna about her new demeanor and asked why she decided to change the way she handles certain situations.

“For me, it was more about taking a look at my behavior, how I’ve reacted, what I’ve done, and looked at it and gone, ‘You know I don’t like seeing myself like that,'” Rinna said, according to an April 24 report by Pop Culture.

Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, are parents to two daughters, model Delilah Belle, 19, and Amelia Gray, 16, and according to Rinna, she doesn’t want to set a bad example for them.

“When your children are my children’s age and they’re doing their modeling and they’re in this business, they’re doing what we do basically, and I need to show them a strong woman,” she explained.

Although Rinna admitted that she will likely slip up at times, she’s enjoyed taking a step back and evaluating situations before reacting to them.

Throughout the reunion special on Tuesday night, Rinna’s co-stars took aim at her new lease on life with Lisa Vanderpump saying Rinna appeared to be somewhat “reserved” and Kyle Richards labeling her as “removed.” In turn, Rinna explained that she didn’t feel that she was “removed” from the issues faced by the cast and suggested her co-stars were simply not used to seeing her act the way she did.

Rinna joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s fifth season after Carlton Gebbia and Joyce Giraud failed to be a hit with viewers during Season 4. As fans will recall, Rinna was brought to the show at the same time her fellow soap star and friend Eileen Davidson joined the ladies.

After Season 7, Davidson quit the show in order to focus more on her acting career with her roles on Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless, but she was seen in a deleted scene with Rinna and Erika Girardi during Season 8.

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, don’t miss the remaining episodes of the three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special next Monday night, April 30, and the following Monday, May 7.