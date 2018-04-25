Candice Swanepoel’s Bikini Line, Tropic Of C, Debuts As Next Venture For Victoria’s Secret Star

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Candice Swanepoel, who has made a fortune off her bombshell bikini body, has launched her own swimwear line called Tropic Of C.

Swanepoel showcased her new range of swimwear on Instagram, where she modeled the bikinis, tankinis, and one-piece swimsuits on herself…because who looks better in a swimsuit than Candice does? Honestly.

On the Tropic Of C website, Swanepoel explained that her swimsuit fashion style involves “mixing European elegance with Brazilian ease. A keen focus on fit celebrates the curves of the female form.”

The South African beauty, a longtime advocate of an organic diet, daily exercise, and a healthy lifestyle, said her Tropic Of C swimsuits are made with “integrity and respect for the planet” through the use of sustainable materials.

Eco-Friendly Bikini Line

“This season 50% of Tropic of C swimsuits are made using Econyl, a ‘green’ bi-elastic techno-fabric,” according to the website. “Econyl works in partnership with HealthySeas.org to create a 100% recycled material from discarded fishing nets and other landfill waste.”

It continues: “Our ethos extends all the way to our packaging: from 100% recycled paper hang tags, to ‘tree-free’ stone paper packaging, and biodegradable plastic garment bags. We believe in nurturing safe and ethical work spaces for all elements of production.”

In addition to being eco-friendly, Candice Swanepoel’s swimsuits are gorgeous.

Of course, any swimsuit looks great when you look like Candice.

The leggy, 5-foot-10 blonde beauty showed off her cheeky style in this nude bikini.

Candice smoldered in this off-the-shoulder retro top with high-waisted bottom.

Even when pregnant, Candice looks fierce in a bikini. Here, Swanepoel poses alongside her Victoria’s Secret colleague, Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes.