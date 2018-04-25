‘Bachelor’ Lovebirds Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham Share News With Fans, Take Big Step In Relationship

'The Bachelor' stars Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. have purchased their first house together, and it looks like it'll be a great place to work on planning a wedding!

The romantic relationship between Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham has progressed quite quickly, even by Bachelor standards. They got engaged only as the finale aired due to Luyendyk initially picking Becca Kufrin at his final rose ceremony, and Burnham immediately moved to Arizona to be with her fiancé. Arie and Lauren have already been talking about wedding plans, and they have just revealed that they’re taking another major step in their relationship.

Us Weekly shares the news that Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just bought their first house together. As many Bachelor fans know, Arie has been working in real estate for a while now, in addition to the racing he does, and Lauren has been getting involved in the real estate business since moving to Arizona as well. Most would imagine that their real estate connections likely made it a bit easier to find their first home together.

Luyendyk says that he and Burnham are excited to make their new place their home. It seems that Arie and Lauren looked at almost 70 places together before deciding on one, and the Bachelor stars chose a 2,607 square-foot home that was just built.

It turns out that this isn’t the first property that the Bachelor lovebirds made an offer on, having initially pursued a home that would need quite a bit of work done. Ultimately, Lauren felt overwhelmed by the prospect of doing major renovations on her first home with Arie and they headed in a different direction.

Arie notes that this particular home stood out to him as soon as he stepped into it, and the master closet is what won over Lauren. The new home is in the Biltmore/Arcadia area of Phoenix, and its listing describes it as a modern farmhouse with a split floor plan and open concept. It has an oversized master suite and high-end finishing touches throughout, and Arie and Lauren will get to relax in a space with plenty of natural light, a white brick fireplace, and vaulted ceilings.

While Arie and Lauren will surely spend plenty of time in their new home with their two dogs, it also looks like the Bachelor stars will be in close proximity to Phoenix hotspots like La Grande Orange and Postino Arcadia. They also won’t be living too far away from Arie’s parents or Luyendyk’s old stomping grounds in Scottsdale.

Luyendyk and Burnham haven’t revealed a specific wedding date yet, but the Bachelor duo has had a lot to take care of since getting engaged just a matter of weeks ago. It looks like Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have found a great place to call their own in their new home, and fans will be anxious to see how their engagement progresses as life quiets down for them.