Jeremy Calvert Goes On A Rant Against MTV’s Editing Before The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Premiere

'Teen Mom 2' hasn't even premiere and already, Jeremy Calvert is upset.

Jeremy Calvert went on a rant against MTV earlier this week on Twitter after watching a clip the network shared of his ex-wife Leah Messer’s journey on the show.

In the clip, Messer was seen complaining about how Calvert’s busy work schedule often keeps him away from their four-year-old daughter, Adalynn Faith, for weeks at a time.

“Wow MTV, that clip was part of last season’s sh*t, damn sure not part of this new season ya f**ks,” Calvert wrote, according to an April 25 report by OK! Magazine.

Also in the clip, Adalynn was seen saying that she missed her father.

“See people it’s all f**ked up and ya’ll believe 3/4 of this sh*t… Nothing is the way it’s made out to be when aired or the time frame,” Calvert continued.

After Calvert and Messer tied the knot in February 2012, their marriage became strained due to Calvert’s booming career. Although many members of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 casts rely solely on MTV for their income, Calvert has been a pipe layer for the past several years and his skills are always in demand.

While Calvert and Messer ultimately chose to end their marriage in 2015, their relationship continues to be a hot topic on Teen Mom 2 as they co-parent their young child.

After his marriage to Leah Messer came to an end three years ago, Calvert moved on with Brooke Wehr and ultimately became engaged to her. Then, after years of on and off, the couple called it quits last summer.

As fans prepare to be reunited with Calvert and his family next month for the premiere of the second half of Teen Mom 2 Season 8, they may also be getting to know Calvert’s latest leading lady, Desiree Kibler. Calvert confirmed he and Kibler were an item earlier this month on Instagram and a short time later, Kibler took to her Twitter page and revealed they were quite serious about one another. She even said she was looking forward to one day getting married and starting a family with the reality star.

Following numerous tweets about her relationship with Calvert, Kibler mysteriously deleted her Twitter account entirely.

Jeremy Calvert and his co-stars, including ex-wife Leah Messer, return to MTV on Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. for Teen Mom 2 Season 8B.