‘Alaskan Bush People’ Update: Ami Brown Will Return For Season 8 Amid Cancer Battle, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Filming for Season 8 of 'Alaskan Bush People' is taking place in Washington state, but the premiere date has not yet been announced.

Alaskan Bush People is on the way back for Season 8, and a new update claims that Ami Brown will be coming back even amid her battle with cancer.

In recent weeks, it was unclear whether the family’s matriarch would be featured on the upcoming Season 8 of the Discovery Channel show, as she was laid up during her difficult treatment for cancer. But a source close to the production has now told Radar Online that Ami Brown will most definitely be back, even as she battles late stage lung cancer.

That does not necessarily mean good news for Brown’s cancer recovery. The source noted that Brown has still suffered ill effects of her cancer and the subsequent treatment. And it was apparently a decision of the entire family to come back for filming of Season 8 and the inclusion of Ami Brown.

“Ami is doing okay right now. She has been through a lot and is still frail, but she is doing all right,” the source claimed. “The family puts her first and they will continue to support her recovery in every way possible, even if it means putting her before the show, which they have done many times throughout the past year.”

There have been varying reports on how Ami Brown’s cancer treatment is going. While she has been able to make it through the difficult course of treatment and leave the hospital, The Hollywood Gossip reported last year that she was in “grave” condition as she returned with her family. Though the report indicated that Brown could be nearing her final days, she has apparently remained strong and recovered well enough to continue filming the show with the rest of her family.

Ami Brown would likely still face an uphill battle ahead. The American Cancer Society reported that patients facing Brown’s stage 4 lung cancer have a five-year survival rate of about 1 percent, and that treatment becomes especially difficult if the cancer spreads to other parts of the body.

NOT Cancelled! It's just been a very long winter………………❄️ @radar_online

https://t.co/xpfwpSVfEa — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) April 24, 2018

While the rumors indicate that Ami Brown will be returning for the upcoming season of Alaskan Bush People, other details about the show remain unclear. Radar Online reported that filming has started in the state of Washington, but the show’s return date has not yet been announced. The report noted that the filming of the show was hit with a bit of a delay due to the long and rough winter in the Pacific Northwest and health issues for the family.