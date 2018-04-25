‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mac’s Return Spells Big Trouble For Victoria!

Will the guilt lead somebody to tell the truth about what happened to J.T.?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 26 reveal Genoa City residents experience extreme guilt as a familiar face blows back into town. Plus, one young man gets hit by a family skeleton tumbling out of the closet.

Return Of The Mac

Hot on the heels of Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) escape to boarding school, and Paul’s (Doug Davidson) continued hunt for J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), Victoria (Amelia Heinle) must face another disaster as her life spirals out of control — Mac’s (Kelly Kruger) return, according to She Knows Soaps.

Although Mac served J.T. with divorce papers, she still wants to know where the father of her children is, and it’s possible she won’t stop looking until she finds answers, and several Genoa City women have a vested interest in keeping those answers under wraps (underground) for forever.

Secrets have a way of finding the light of day in this city. With so many people knowing what happened with J.T. along with so many other people like Nick (Joshua Morrow), Paul, and now Mac pushing to find out exactly what happened to him, this secret seems doomed to come out sometime in the very near future (perhaps for May sweeps?).

Sharon’s guilt eats away at her as the questions about J.T.’s disappearance pile up. Will she be the one who spills the beans, or will Victoria end up cracking and revealing everything? Of course, there’s always the possibility that J.T. isn’t even really dead, which would complicate everything even further and put Victor (Eric Braeden) and Victoria as well as her accomplices at risk.

This secret is getting harder and harder to keep. #YR pic.twitter.com/qSQ0nLXNs5 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 25, 2018

Be Careful What You Wish For

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally gets help in finding out what Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) tried to hide about Dina (Marla Adams). He enlists Ravi’s (Abhi Sinha) help in recovering whatever was on the memory card Abby attempted to burn.

He hopes whatever he finds on the compromised memory card contains the key to his triumphant return to the head of his family’s business, Jabot. Of course, this could be a case of finding out way more than he bargained for. In fact, the bombshell detail that John Abbott isn’t actually Jack’s (Peter Bergman) father could end up destroying everything for Kyle because that means he’s not an Abbott either. Is anybody a blood Abbott? Maybe Tracy (Beth Maitland)?

Tune into CBS or POP tomorrow to watch The Young and the Restless to find out what happens.