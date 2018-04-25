Alleged Dallas Home Depot Shooter, Armando Juarez, Charged With Aggravated Assault On A Police Officer

The alleged gunman could face additional charges in the shooting of two police officers and a security guard.

It has been reported that Armando Juarez, the man suspected of engaging in a shootout with Dallas police officers outside of a Home Depot yesterday afternoon, faces multiple charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft. Additional charges in the fatal shooting incident are likely.

The shooting resulted in two police officers and one loss-prevention officer being critically injured. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings confirmed this that one of the police officers, Rogelio Santander, tragically died from his injuries this morning, according to CBS News.

It appears that the encounter started as a potential shoplifting incident when two Dallas officers were called to the store to help an off-duty colleague remove the suspect from the premises, but it quickly escalated.

“Police body-camera footage shows Juarez pulling a handgun from his pocket as [Officer Crystal] Almeida and Santander attempted to take him into custody,” AP reported. The injured Home Depot loss prevention officer is identified as Scott Painter. All are being treated at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Dallas cops spotted a white pickup truck being driven by the suspect in the southeast part of the city and gave chase. Officers subsequently took the suspect and a female passenger into custody in northwest Dallas after the high-speed pursuit, NBC DFW reported. The news outlet added that Juarez allegedly had a least two run-ins with law enforcement authorities previously, including a car theft charge to which he allegedly pleaded guilty.

Authorities originally considered Juarez, 29, a person of interest in the attempted capital murder of two police officers at the Dallas Home Depot. He is currently booked in the Dallas County Jail; a judge has not yet set a bond.

ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA described what happened as the massive manhunt went down.

“He allegedly led police on a chase in downtown Dallas, where he was taken into custody near the 3700 block of Versailles Avenue Tuesday night. A heavy police presence swarmed the area as the truck drove on sidewalks and streets in Highland Park, near Love Field Airport.”

#BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police confirm. Second officer and security guard are "critical" https://t.co/jBrgsFzCmV pic.twitter.com/QLEa5xMGPe — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) April 25, 2018

Suspect Armando Juarez is an unemployed father of two, WFAA added.

Armando Juarez L/M/29, is a person of interest in the Attempted Capital Murder of 2 Police Officers that occurred at the Home Depot located at 11682 Forest Central Drive. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rbmwmMv2JC — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2018

