‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills: Kyle Richards Quits Flaunting Her Wealth After Her New House Is Robbed

Kyle Richards learned a big lesson after moving into a new home in Encino.

Kyle Richards and her family were seen moving into their new $8.2 million home in Encino during the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A short time later, news hit the web revealing that the home was targeted by robbers.

During a new interview with In Touch Weekly magazine, Richards, who showed off her collection of Birkin bags during the finale episode of the show last week, opened up about the incident and confirmed she will no longer be flaunting her wealth.

“The show puts a lot of focus on our cars, our clothing, our jewelry,” Richards explained, via All About the Real Housewives. “Now I’m thinking, ‘I don’t know I want to show all of it!'”

As Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky enjoyed a holiday vacation with their kids in Aspen, Colorado, thieves gained access to the home and stole a number of the family’s belongings, including a number of sentimental pieces passed on to Richards from her late mother. At the time of the incident, Richards’ alarm system was not on because she and her husband were in the midst of making a number of renovations to the property.

TMZ was first to report the news of Richards’ home robbery and did so on December 27, 2017. According to the report, the robbers made off with more than a million dollars in jewelry, including numerous watches owned by Umansky worth a reported $150,000.

Prior to the breakup, Richards hosted a night in for her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and gave them a tour of her new place.

Although she’ll surely miss the numerous designer purses and pairs of shoes that were taken during the robbery, Richards said that all of that can be replaced. As for the sentimental items that were stolen, they continue to haunt her.

“There were things taken that I can’t replace,” Richards told In Touch Weekly. “Portia’s baby bracelets from the hospital, a locket with my dad’s photo in it. Things my mother gave me that I cherished. It’s endless.”

Richards went on to say that while her entire family was understandably devastated by the break-in, they’ve been coping with the ordeal quite well. In fact, Richards joked that the younger members of her family have actually dealt with the issue better than she has.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her family, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.