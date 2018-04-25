‘General Hospital’ Stars Bradford Anderson And Steve Burton Launch Podcast

Stone Cold and the Jackal are back on and off the small screen.

General Hospital stars Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) have undeniable chemistry. Their friendship developed while working on the popular ABC soap, but it went much further than just a work relationship. Burton and Anderson have been a power duo for years now. From being part of the cover band Port Chuck to appearances at comedy clubs around the country, there is almost nothing funnier than the two of them in a room together.

When it was announced that Steve Burton was returning to General Hospital, there was hope that Bradford Anderson would also be woven into the canvas. While Spinelli is still recurring, Jason Morgan is back for good. The two enjoy working together, and their new project is going to be a fun one. According to Soap Opera Digest, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson have teamed up to launch a podcast. It is called Stone Cold and the Jackal and will feature other General Hospital stars while they talk about the entertainment industry and other things that interest them.

Stone Cold and the Jackal has Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) as the first guest. He recently returned to General Hospital to help Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) find Henrik Faison (Wes Ramsey). The episode is ready for listeners, and it could get very interesting. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are comfortable with one another, and that makes things easy for them. Their dynamic is one that General Hospital fans love, which could lead to more opportunities for them moving forward.

Aside from working together on General Hospital and other entertainment endeavors, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are also business partners. They have co-owned a few beer markets in various cities, two of them being Nashville and Bolingbrook. Burton and Anderson have also appeared at soap-related events, giving fans something to look forward to when meeting the stars of General Hospital. Both have been fan-oriented, something that is special in the world of soaps. Their podcast is just in the beginning stages and if it is well received, there is no telling what could happen in the future. Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson have the comedic relief so many are looking for these days.