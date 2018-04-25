Carole Middleton Is Helping Around The House As The Cambridges Adjust To Being A Family Of 5

New mom Kate Middleton is recuperating at home after giving birth to her third child on April 23, while Prince William jokingly dropped a few hints about possible names for his newborn son.

At Kensington Palace, Kate is being attended-to by her mom, Carole Middleton, the Daily Mailreported. Because Carole and her husband Michael are mostly retired from the day-to-day running of their successful business, Party Pieces, they have lots of free time to see Kate as much as they want.

Kate’s sister, Pippa Middleton, and her brother James Middleton are also pitching in around Kensington Palace now that their older sister’s young clan has blossomed into a family of five.

Meanwhile, Prince William resumed his royal duties by attending an Anzac Day service on April 25, alongside his brother Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle.

When William greeted Sir Jerry Mateparae, the New Zealand High Commissioner to the UK at Westminster Abbey, Mateparae suggested the prince name his son Jerry.

“Jerry would like it to be Jerry,” Mateparae joked, as reported by the Daily Mail. Prince William replied with a smile: “Jerry’s a strong name.”

When the Duke of Cambridge spoke with Alexander Downer, the Australian High Commissioner, Downer suggested Alexander as a name. “Funny you should say that,” Willian joked. “It’s a good name.”

When asked by reporters how his wife and newborn son are doing, Prince William replied, “They’re very well.”

The prince added that his new son was healthy and sleeping great. “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good news,” William said.

Kate’s Dazzling Post-Baby Style Stuns Social Media

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s post-baby style nearly broke the Internet. People around the world were stunned at how effortlessly gorgeous, thin, and chic the Duchess of Cambridge looked just hours after giving birth to her third baby.

One Twitter user remarked: “Kate Middleton is a BEAST…Yeah, she’s an android!”

Another Twitter fan wrote: “Kate Middleton’s hair looks better after giving birth than mine does two minutes into my morning commute.”

Still another woman quipped: “Kate Middleton leaving the hospital after giving birth looks better than I’ll look on my wedding day.”