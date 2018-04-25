Kanye West & Kim Kardashian In Trouble? After Rumor Of Rift, Kanye Heeds Kim’s Call To Walk Back Trump Support

A report from 'People' claimed that Kanye is getting into 'explosive' fights with Kris Jenner.

Kanye West may still love Donald Trump, but he apparently understands the value of keeping his wife happy.

After West’s support for the controversial president became a hot topic this week, West took to Twitter to reiterate his reasons for backing Trump. West said that both he and Trump have “dragon energy” and that Trump is his “brother” — but a call from Kim Kardashian led him to take a step back from those comments.

After a mini-rant on Twitter about his reasons for supporting Trump, Kanye noted that he got an earful from his wife and decided to set things straight.

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone,” he wrote. “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Not long before this message, West had taken to Twitter to explain to his fans what he liked about Donald Trump. Earlier in the week, Hot 97 host Ebro Darden shared a conversation he had with West over the weekend in which the rapper said he “loved” Donald Trump. As Billboard noted, West made it clear that he was still an “avid Trump supporter.” West had famously met with Trump at his Trump Tower during the president’s transition after being elected and said that the two had been friends for a long time.

On Wednesday, Kanye West explained why he continued to stand by Donald Trump.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West went on to say that he did not align with any political party and that he had supported Hillary Clinton as well.

Kanye West’s response to his wife came just one day after a report from People magazine claimed the rapper had “explosive” fights with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. The report, which cited multiple sources close to the couple, claimed that Kim Kardashian was not able to control her husband and that Kris was concerned that Kanye’s “erratic” behavior could damage the Kardashian brand she had so carefully crafted.

Kanye West Has Had 'Explosive' Fights with Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian Can't 'Control' Him: Sources https://t.co/LvWDBp02yk — People (@people) April 24, 2018

There have been intermittent reports of trouble between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, including a series of reports that they were headed for divorce. The couple remains a lightning rod for tabloids, even after the previous reports did not pan out.

It was not clear if Kanye West’s tweet about the call from Kim Kardashian was in any way related to the report of their rift.