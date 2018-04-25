Nickelodeon Resurrects ‘Double Dare’ For 40-Episode Run, Host Marc Summers’ Involvement Unclear

The landmark kids' game show returns for a supersized reboot this summer.

Nickelodeon is daring you to relive your childhood. The kiddie network is bringing back the iconic game show Double Dare more than 30 years after its original run first made its debut. Nick has ordered 40 new episodes of the super sloppy game show, which is set to premiere this summer for a new generation of fans. The Double Dare revival will “feature appearances from blasts from the past, longtime Double Dare fans and stars from today,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Double Dare first aired in 1986, and it became Nickelodeon’s landmark game show, airing until 1993 with host Marc Summers. The show, which underwent some titling tweaks throughout its run (Family Double Dare, Super Slimy Double Dare), featured two teams going head to head to answer trivia questions and complete a series of physical challenges, culminating with the notorious obstacle course that featured a human hamster wheel, a supersized mouth, a wringer, and a slime-filled Double Dare nose.

Double Dare briefly returned in 2000 for a short-lived revival, Double Dare 2000, with Jason Harris as host. And in 2016, the 30th anniversary of Double Dare was commemorated with a special episode. At the time, original Double Dare host Marc Summers hosted a Comic-Con live streaming event and issued a statement about the iconic game show’s 30th anniversary.

“Double Dare was the show for a particular generation,” Summers said in 2016, according to E! News. “For the kids of the ’80s and ’90s, they laughed and learned, and got messy in the process. Thirty years later, I believe it’s still the gold standard.”

But what about 32 years later? There is no word yet if Marc Summers will be involved in the Double Dare reboot in any way, but he did post a cryptic tweet about the topic. Summers posted a link to a Nickelodeon press release about the Double Dare revival and added the comment, “Isn’t this interesting?” The longtime TV host included various smiling and laughing emojis with his tweet.

Entertainment Weekly noted that while some past contestants are expected to return for the Double Dare revival, Summers may not serve as host for the modern day incarnation of the show. The entertainment site revealed that a new Double Dare emcee is expected to be named soon. But Summers’ tweet has fans intrigued with the possibility that he is involved with the show’s reboot in some way, so stay tuned.

Double Dare returns to Nickelodeon this summer.