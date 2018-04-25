Meet The ‘Destiny 2: Warmind’ Exotics And Exotic Weapon Changes Coming In May

Masterwork Exotics coming to 'Destiny 2' will further increase Guardian damage output.

Every new expansion of Destiny 2 introduces a new set of Exotic armor and weapons for Guardians to collect. The release of the Warmind DLC next month is particularly noteworthy though as while Bungie is adding to the pool of Exotics, it is also revamping several existing weapons as well to make them stand out.

New Exotics

A total of 15 pieces of new Exotic gear will be added to Destiny 2 with the Warmind expansion. Unsurprisingly, eight of these pieces will be items returning from Destiny 1. They include the following:

Apotheosis Veil Warlock Helmet

Armamentarium Titan Chest Armor

Claws of Ahamkara Warlock Gauntlets

Eternal Warrior Titan Helmet

Frost-EE5 Hunter Leg Armor

Sealed Ahamkara Grasps Hunter Gauntlets

Suros Regime Auto Rifle

Meanwhile, here are the brand-new pieces:

Ashen Wake Titan Gauntlets

Ophidia Spathe Hunter Chest Armor

Sanguine Alchemy Warlock Chest Armor

The Huckleberry Submachine Gun

The Oculus Xol Warlock Helmet

Wormgod Caress Titan Gauntlets

Wormhusk Crown Hunter Helmet

It is currently unknown what kind of changes the returning Exotics will see or the specific perks for the new pieces that will make them stand out from the crowd.

However, many of the existing Exotic weapons will receive improvements with the 1.2.0 update. Bungie detailed these during the Destiny 2: Warmind reveal stream Tuesday along with teasing them on social media.

Boosted Existing Exotics

The Crimson Hand Cannon

This Hand Cannon is already special in that it fires a three-round burst like a Pulse Rifle. Bungie is making The Crimson deadlier to use though by decreasing the time between bursts and increasing the damage of the last round to match the time to kill (TTK) of aggressive hand cannons. It will also be able to hold more ammo going forward.

Fighting Lion Grenade Launcher

This weapon receives a buff to its detonation damage at the expense of slightly lowered direct hit damage. This is to make the Fighting Lion more reliable and not dependent on direct hits to get a kill. Bungie is also increasing its ammo capacity and kills with it will guarantee an Energy Ammo brick will drop.

Graviton Lance Pulse Rifle

Space and time weaponized for destruction. A preview of Exotic weapon changes coming in Season 3. pic.twitter.com/cEy6zug3Hg — Bungie (@Bungie) April 17, 2018

This will probably be the most visually interesting Exotic improvements of the 1.2.0 update along with being incredibly deadly. The weapon will now fire a two-round burst with the second round being extremely powerful. It also will create an explosion with precision kills that sends out void projectiles to do additional damage to nearby surviving enemies.

Hard Light Auto Rifle

Any damage. Any time. A preview of Exotic weapon changes coming in Season 3. pic.twitter.com/KZ1eIh5o6i — Bungie (@Bungie) April 24, 2018

Destiny 2 players will be able to change the element type fired by holding down the reload button. Additionally, bullets that ricochet will do double their normal damage.

Rat King Sidearm

One is a nuisance. Many… a nightmare. A preview of Exotic weapon changes coming in Season 3. pic.twitter.com/cSoi4k4tLy — Bungie (@Bungie) April 19, 2018

The existing Exotic perk that buffs the Rat King’s rate of fire, reload speed, and damage when other members of a fireteam are wielding the weapon has been further buffed. Players will only need to have the weapon equipped, but not wielded, for the buff to activate. Additionally, Bungie has made the Sidearm fully automatic so all players will see the bonus from the increased rate of fire.

Riskrunner Submachine Gun

Bungie has increased the amount of Arc damage resistance when the Arc Overdrive perk is activated. They have also enabled this perk for use in PVP so those wielding the Riskrunner will receive 50 percent less damage from Arc sources. Players will receive a notification when the perk is active so they can switch to the Submachine Gun and receive the benefits of the perk.

Skyburner’s Oath Scout Rifle

Dual utility weapon. Precision down sites, explosions from the hip. A preview of Exotic weapon changes coming in Season 3. pic.twitter.com/vZONr9GMJD — Bungie (@Bungie) April 18, 2018

This Exotic Scout Rifle will behave just as it does today when firing while aiming down the sights. However, the boost in utility comes from hip firing as the Skyburner’s Oath will shoot bullets that will track a target and explode. Bungie described it as being like a mini-grenade launcher.

Tractor Cannon Shotgun

Amplify the Void. A preview of Exotic weapon changes coming in Season 3. pic.twitter.com/UNKx55vPbO — Bungie (@Bungie) April 23, 2018

Hitting an opponent with a round from this shotgun will make so all Void-based damage from any source does precision damage.

Masterwork Exotics

Legendary weapons have already received Masterwork upgrades and now it is the Exotic weapons turn. Each Exotic weapon will get its own unique perk to make the weapon more powerful called a Catalyst, according to a discussion in a PlayStation Access video. For example, Vigilance Wing could be full auto (this isn’t set in stone yet) and The Crimson will have its range extended to the maximum.

Bungie is going to leave how to obtain these Catalysts a mystery for Destiny 2 players to discover, though a hint is provided in the Exotic weapon inspection screen. MoreConsole showed RiskRunner as an example in a video with the description for the Catalyst as “Found in strikes against the most challenging opponents.”

The Destiny 2: Warmind expansion and update 1.2.0 are scheduled to be released on May 8 to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Bungie has confirmed that all Crucible maps in the expansion will be available to all players in matchmaking activities whether they have purchased the DLC or not. Additionally, changes to how enemy difficulty scales will be included along with a new PVE end-game challenge called Escalation Protocol plus Competitive Ranks in Crucible.