Walt Disney World Is Hiring 3,500 New Cast Members With Signing Bonuses Up To $3,000

Not only can you work at the most magical place on earth, but you can get a huge sign-on bonus as well.

Many often say that the cost of living is higher in parts of Florida and Walt Disney World is looking to offer some assistance for those that have to meet their needs. Right now, Disney is hiring for the summer and they’re looking to bring in people for around 3,500 positions throughout the resort. While also providing jobs, the company is also trying to entice people to apply by offering up signing bonuses which could reach as much as $3,000.

A spring hiring event, or job fair, is currently being held in different locations at the Walt Disney World Resort through May. Interested parties should apply online and Disney will contact from that point to inform of the next step in the process.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, the busy summer has WDW looking for additional people to hire as cast members as they are expecting a greatly increased number of guests.

With Toy Story Land officially opening on June 30 and plenty of other fun summer activities and events planned, Disney is expecting a rush of crowds. Last year, they brought in summer help but it was only around 1,000 jobs that they needed to fill.

Even though some of the positions are part-time, Disney is offering bonuses for all those hired and they are at least double the bonuses offered in 2017. That’s quite difficult to pass up.

Danny Cox

Here are some of the positions that Walt Disney World is hiring for and the hiring bonuses associated with them.

Lifeguard (full-time or part-time) – $1,000

Lifeguard (seasonal) – $500

Bus drivers – $500

Culinary Chefs – $3,000

Housekeepers (full-time or part-time) – $1,250

The signing bonuses won’t be given out right away as Disney wants to make sure that the new cast members are going to stick around. The bonuses will be issued out after training and a period of 30 days on the job.

Along with this hiring rush, Disney is going to have a number of other job fairs in the coming weeks that prospective employees can attend.

May 2, 2018 – Lifeguard positions at Typhoon Lagoon

May 9, 2018 – Housekeeping positions at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center

Through May 31, 2018 – Bus driver positions can be applied for online

Walt Disney World almost always has some different positions open here and there, but knowing that the company is currently looking to hire around 3,000 people for the summer is huge. While most of the jobs are for the busy summer season, it is always possible that some cast members could be kept on past those months. Along with the full-time or part-time positions, it’s rather difficult to look past the hiring bonuses that could bring in a lot of extra money in a hurry.