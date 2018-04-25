Kat Von D’s Eyeliner Won’t Run, Even Through A Car Accident, According To Boston Nurse’s Now-Viral Review

The company claims the product creates "bulletproof lines" but they should probably change that to car-wreck proof.

Ladies, are you looking for an eyeliner that won’t run even in the most extreme circumstances, like a car accident perhaps? Well Kat Von D has the product for you, at least that’s according to a review by Boston nurse, Shelby Pagan. As Teen Vogue reports, Shelby claims that the winged eyeliner look she did using Kat Von D’s Tattoo eyeliner did not smudge during a car wreck and subsequent stay at the hospital. Some of the rest of her makeup didn’t make it but her eyeliner stayed put.

As Bustle reports, Shelby shared her glowing review of the Tattoo eyeliner on the Kat Von D website after the accident.

“This product is truly amazing. [On] June 28, I was pulled over in my car calling for roadside assistance when a distracted driver hit me going 55 mph,” she wrote. “I was taken via ambulance to the ER where I remained for 8 hours. My mascara was running down my face from crying and all other products had been wiped off in the transfer to the hospital. But not my tattoo eyeliner. I am posting a pick (sic) to show you, this product lasts and looks amazing through anything. Never buying any other liner again.”

Needless to say, Shelby gave the product five stars.

Twitter user, Lahari Manchikanti, spotted the review on the website, screenshotted it and posted it on the platform. As Teen Vogue notes, it quickly went viral. The response to the original review has ranged from people saying that it’s the best they’ve ever seen to some saying that she deserves to get free products from Kat Von D for life.

Although Shelby admitted that she received some backlash for taking a picture of her makeup after an accident, she doesn’t seem to regret it. On Twitter, she revealed that the photo was for police evidence. Showing off the staying power of the liner was just a bonus, it seems.

Everyone’s hating on my review because I posted a picture of the makeup after the accident:

1. I took the photo for police evidence

2. But have you ever seen such a good eyeliner?! ….you’re welcome@KATVONDbeauty https://t.co/W34AWrCFOd — Shelby (@catsandcusswrds) April 25, 2018

On its website, Kat Von D describes the Tattoo eyeliner as a deeply pigmented formula and promises that it lasts 24 hours. They also claim that it creates bulletproof lines. But after Shelby’s review, the marketing team should probably think about changing that to car-wreck proof lines. The product is also vegan and cruelty-free, according to the website.

There’s no word yet on whether Kat Von D has any plans to thank Pagan for her stellar review and the free publicity that came from it. But given the fact that there are people on Twitter saying they plan to buy the eyeliner because of her story, she’s earned at least an online shout-out from the company.