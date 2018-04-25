Lauren Conrad Shares Adorable Pic Of Son, Liam

The reality star and designer brightens up her social media feed with a special snap of her baby.

Motherhood looks good on Lauren Conrad. The Hills alum-turned-designer has fully embraced her latest role as a mom—and she has the Instagram feed to prove it. Lauren Conrad’s social media page may still boast its telltale filtered pastel, vintage vibe, but it is also peppered with pics of her latest masterpiece: Her nine-month-old son Liam James Tell. Conrad, who married husband William Tell in 2014, has been sharing photos of her son with fans ever since his birth last July, and they keep getting cuter and cuter.

Earlier this year, the former MTV star posted a sweet dedication to her “little peanut” to mark his half-birthday at his six-month mark. And just a few weeks ago, the photo-happy mom posted a pic of baby Liam sitting on the Easter Bunny’s lap—and unlike most kids, he was actually smiling in the photo, complete with a pair of bunny ears on his head.

Most recently, Lauren posted a pic of little Liam as part of a special mother-son “date” night. Although the infant boy is probably still getting his food in liquid form, it didn’t stop his proud mama from posting an adorable, smiley pic of him with the caption: “My dinner date.” The too-cute pic shows a wide-eyed baby Liam curiously looking up at his 32-year-old mama as they wear matching mustard-colored sweaters. In just a few short hours, the feed-brightening photo has already received nearly a half million likes from Conrad’s 6 million followers.

You can see Lauren Conrad and her dreamy dinner date in the photo below.

My dinner date ???? A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Apr 24, 2018 at 7:10pm PDT

Conrad is clearly smitten with her little guy. After Liam’s birth, the Paper Crown founder revealed to Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine that she really wanted her first baby to be a boy.

“I really wanted a boy,” Conrad admitted to the fitness mag. “My husband kept saying, ‘We just want a healthy baby.’ And I’d say, ‘But a boy would be nice! I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he’s young.”

Liam’s adoring look at his mom in her latest photo confirms the fact that he is definitely a mama’s boy. And with the toddler stage (and that first birthday!) just around the corner, fans can probably expect LC’s snaps of her son to get even more creative in the months to come.

Check out the video below to see Lauren Conrad talking about her new life as a mother.