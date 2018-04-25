Royal Baby Name Is ‘Strong’ Hints Prince William, Arthur Leading Odds

What name will the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge choose for their third child who was born earlier this week?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge just welcomed their third child earlier this week and fans are anxiously waiting to hear what name they have chosen. The new royal baby joins older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte and there is plenty of speculation swirling about the name that William and Kate will pick for their new son.

As People details, Prince William shared some hints with folks as he joined his brother Prince Harry and Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle at the Anzac Day of Commemoration and Thanksgiving Wednesday at Westminster Abbey. There were quite a few spectators watching as the royal family attended the event and naturally, Prince William fielded plenty of questions about the royal baby’s name.

When one person offered up Alexander as a possible option, the Duke of Cambridge took notice of that suggestion. As it happens, Alexander is part of Prince George’s full name, which is Prince George Alexander Louis. William also made a remark about choosing a “strong” name and many people suspect that the royal baby’s name will be revealed within a matter of hours.

So far, British bookmakers have listed Arthur as a top pick, with Albert, Philip, and James garnering high rankings as well. The Metro shares that according to William, both the Duchess of Cambridge and the royal baby are doing well and the proud father also joked that the baby is sleeping relatively well and “behaving himself.”

See Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the New Royal Baby's Debut Photos Side-by-Side https://t.co/TGEy4xou2d — People (@people) April 24, 2018

Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, and family names do tend to be heavily favored when the Duke and Duchess are making their choices. Will Arthur pan out to be the new royal baby’s first name when William and Kate reveal their pick or will one of the other supposed contenders win out?

Stay tuned for the official announcement from Prince William and Kate Middleton to see if your favorite name choice is used for the royal couple’s third child. Polls, such as those at People, suggest that it might be a tight race among the speculated contenders and all signs point toward an official announcement from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge detailing the royal baby’s name coming at some point on Wednesday.