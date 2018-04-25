‘The Big Bang Theory’ Casts Kathy Bates, Magician Teller As Amy’s Parents

'The Big Bang Theory' wedding is going to be out of this world.

The Big Bang Theory has officially confirmed that actress Kathy Bates and magician Teller have been cast to play Amy’s parents during the season 11 finale.

According to an April 25 report by Entertainment Weekly, The Big Bang Theory fans will see a new actress step into the role of Amy’s mother. During Season 9, actress Annie O’Donnell appeared as Amy’s mother via a video chat. However, it will be Kathy Bates who really brings Amy’s overbearing mother to life.

In the past, Big Bang Theory fans have heard Amy describe her mother as being very overprotective, and giving her daughter a complex about nearly everything. Bates along with Teller will appear during the Season 11 finale in which Amy and Sheldon will finally get married. Kathy Bates is a widely respected actress who has appeared in a plethora of fan favorite films and television shows. She’s best known for her roles in the Stephen King films Misery and Dolores Claiborne, as well as in movies such as Titanic, Fried Green Tomatoes, and more. She’s also become a fan favorite on FX’s horror anthology series, American Horror Story and guest starred on shows such as The Office.

Meanwhile, Raymond Joseph Teller, or Teller as he’s more commonly known, is one half of the magical duo, Penn and Teller. The pair are widely known in the magic community. During their performances, Teller usually stays silent, not speaking at all as Penn Jillette does all of the talking.

The Big Bang Theory: Amy's parents revealed! https://t.co/NWRmGxNkBZ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 25, 2018

However, Kathy Bates and Teller won’t be the only big names joining the cast for the huge finale event. Big Bang Theory viewers can expect to see Star Wars actor Mark Hamill guest star during the finale. Hamill’s role is being kept quiet so it is unclear whether or not the actor is playing himself, or another member of the couple’s family. In addition to Hamill’s role, fans will also get to see Jerry O’Connell as Sheldon’s big brother.

Other former guest stars will also return for The Big Bang Theory season finale. Laurie Metcalf will reprise her role as Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper, Courtney Henggeler will return as Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, John Ross Bowie will be back as Barry Kripke, Brian Posehn as Bert, and Wil Wheaton will also return as himself for the big wedding day episode.