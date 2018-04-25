WWE Announces Final Title Match For ‘Greatest Royal Rumble,’ Full Card Preview

Seven titles will be defended at the ‘Greatest Royal Rumble,’ and the WWE universe will also witness the first casket match since 2015.

The WWE universe is just days away from watching one of the company’s biggest shows of the year, the Greatest Royal Rumble. The Greatest Royal Rumble will air live from Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27, on the WWE Network. The special event has a start time of 12 p.m. EST. On 205 Live, the WWE announced the final match for the Greatest Royal Rumble, and it’s for the cruiserweight championship.

There has been some controversy surrounding the WWE event, however, as no female superstars will be allowed to wrestle in Saudi Arabia. So, don’t expect to see a rematch between Asuka and Charlotte Flair, but the card is stacked nonetheless. The WWE has announced 10 matches for the Greatest Royal Rumble, including the rumble itself, and all seven men’s titles will be on the line.

Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander became the champion at WrestleMania after his laborious journey through the cruiserweight tournament. Now the new champ will defend his title against a former champion, Kalisto. Given the exciting style that these two have in the ring, expect this to open the show, and it will likely be a real barn burner.

Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins will defend his title in a ladder match against three other superstars: Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and The Miz. With Miz currently wrestling on SmackDown Live, and since that brand has the U.S. title, it would be odd for him to go over in this match. But regardless of who wins this contest, it should allow for plenty of good spots with only four superstars competing in it.

‘SmackDown’ Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brothers have received a huge push and they seem to be unstoppable. Jimmy and Jey Uso look to regain the titles when they face the powerful duo.

‘Raw’ Tag Team Championship

In case you missed it, Braun Strowman and his 10-year-old tag partner, Nicholas, defeated The Bar at WrestleMania to become the champs. The title is currently vacated, for obvious reasons, and a tournament took place over the last several weeks. Now Bray Wyatt and “Woken” Matt Hardy will take on The Bar to see who will become the new champions.

United States Championship

Jeff Hardy will defend the title against Jinder Mahal. While many fans will be pulling for Hardy, the WWE likes Mahal as a heel champion. It will be interesting to see if fan-favorite Jeff is booked to topple “The Modern Day Maharaja,” or if Jinder will become a champion once again.

John Cena Vs. Triple H

At this point in their respective careers, both of these WWE superstars only wrestle a handful of times a year (though Triple H far less than Cena). Though these two once had a heated feud in the company, it will be the first time they have faced each other since 2010.

WWE Championship

When Shinsuke Nakamura lost to AJ Styles at ‘Mania and became a heel, the internet erupted. Champion Styles defends his title against Nakamura at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a rematch, but with Shinsuke now a heel, it will create a new interesting in-ring dynamic between the two.

Casket Match: Undertaker vs. Rusev

In a rare treat, the WWE universe will see the Undertaker in competition, and it’s not at WrestleMania. This is the first casket match since Daniel Bryan defeated Kane in 2015. Will it be “Rusev Day” in Saudi Arabia, or will “The Dead Man” reign supreme?

Universal Championship

This will be a steel cage match between the champion, Brock Lesnar, and the challenger, Roman Reigns. Just when the smart fans thought they had it all figured out, the WWE pulled the rug out from under them. If you follow the logic of how the WWE has booked feuds over the last several decades, everything pointed to Brock Lesnar losing the belt to Roman Reigns at “The Showcase of the Immortals.” But in a twist, Lesnar beat Reigns yet again.

Will this finally be Roman’s moment to regain the strap, as it currently appears, or will the WWE swerve audiences again with Lesnar coming out on top? With this being a cage match, where you can escape to win, Reigns beating Lesnar is feasible and it wouldn’t hurt “The Beast Incarnate.” But the WWE paid a lot of money to have Brock recently resign with the company, and they may want him as champion for a bit longer.

50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match

WWE describes this match as the “crown jewel” of the Greatest Royal Rumble, so it will probably be the main event of the evening. In a first-ever match, 50 participants will be participating in the rumble, including Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Shane McMahon, and even The Great Khali.

Only 23 or so superstars have been confirmed for the contest. This means fans can expect plenty of surprise entrants, which tends to be what people look forward to the most in rumble matches.

History will be made at @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, streaming LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 12 PM ET/9 AM PT on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/qdIHaKfHwg — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2018

With seven titles on the line and a first-ever 50-man rumble match, fans will likely be glued to their seats during the WWE’s historical Greatest Royal Rumble.