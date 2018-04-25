‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Spoilers: Lauren Cohan Signs On To Return

Maggie Green will officially be back on 'The Walking Dead' for Season 9.

The Walking Dead Season 9 just got more interesting. After months of speculation that actress Lauren Cohan may not return to the series in the fan favorite role of Maggie Green, it’s being reported that she’s officially signed on for more episodes.

According to an April 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Cohan’s contract negotiations were held up for financial reasons. Back in March, Cohan’s Walking Dead co-star Khary Payton posted a photo of the actress to his Instagram account with the caption “Pay the woman.” Cohan allegedly wanted more money after becoming a central member of the cast. Cohan’s character, Maggie, has had quite the journey since signing on to the AMC zombie series in Season 2.

The Walking Dead viewers watched as Maggie met and fell in love with fan favorite character Glenn Rhee and became pregnant with his child, before his untimely death at the hands of mega-villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

During The Walking Dead Season 8 finale, Maggie became furious with leader Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) after he made the decision to let Negan live. Maggie wanted nothing more than to kill Negan to avenge Glenn’s death, and when Rick refused to let him die, she began to plot against him with the help of Jesus and Daryl.

Lauren Cohan first announced her Walking Dead return to Entertainment Weekly, saying “I’m going back. There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell. You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good.”

Cohan could be referring to Maggie’s pregnancy, which is still in the early stages of development, as well as her rise as the leader of the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Cohan did not reveal if she would be returning to The Walking Dead as a series regular. The actress signed on to lead the new ABC drama, Whiskey Cavalier, with former Scandal star Scott Foley during her contract negotiations, and her new project has fans wondering how she’ll do it all.

Recently Walking Dead show runner Scott Gimple revealed that Season 9 will see Maggie continue to fuel her hatred for Negan, and, while she’s busy leading the people of the Hilltop, she’ll be plotting her revenge on Negan and, possibly, anyone who stands in her way.