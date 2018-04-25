Rachel McAdams Debuts Post-Baby Body On Tribeca Red Carpet

Rachel McAdams hit the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her new movie, 'Disobedience.'

Movie star Rachel McAdams walked the red carpet on April 24 at the Tribeca Film Festival to promote her new film, Disobedience, making her first major public appearance since giving birth to her newborn son with boyfriend Jamie Linden. The actress dawned a black and white sheer floral Giambattista Valli dress from the Spring 2018 line, flaunting a deep-V neckline and ruffled embellishments for the New York City event. A tousled up-do and a fresh peach-toned makeup palette completed her look.

Co-Star Rachel Weisz, who announced earlier this month that she is expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig, joined McAdams on the carpet. In Disobedience, Weisz and McAdams play Ronit and Esti, two childhood friends turned forbidden lovers who grow up in a strict Orthodox Jewish community in London. When Esti (McAdams) returns back from her life in New York for the funeral of her father, the secret of the women’s taboo relationship comes to light and becomes the movie’s central conflict.

Weisz congratulated McAdams and said she was excited about her new baby boy.

“I just saw her today,” Weisz told E! News. “I haven’t seen her for a while. She is just glowing and looking ravishing and gorgeous. She just seems to be so happy and I am just so happy for her! She had her first baby — it’s so beautiful!”

McAdams’ pregnancy was kept under wraps from media, but E! News first reported on it back in February when the actress missed the premier of her movie, Game Night. Linden (known for writing the screenplays for We Are Marshall, Dear John, 10 Years, and Money Monster) and McAdams have been dating since April 2016, but have been extremely private about their relationship. They have not yet made a red carpet appearance together as a couple. Although no formal announcement of the birth has been made, a photo of the couple leaving a lunch, published by the Hollywood Pipeline, features McAdams with Linden holding their newborn son. According to the Huffington Post, the new parents were overheard praising their son, talking about what a “good sleeper he is” and saying “he’s a good baby.”