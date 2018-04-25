Fleetwood Mac Go Their Own Way, Prep For First Tour After Axing Lindsay Buckingham

The band parted ways with their longtime guitarist last month after "scheduling conflicts."

Fleetwood Mac is going their own way (see what we did there?) with two new musicians, a month after letting go of Lindsay Buckingham over “scheduling conflicts,” Rolling Stone is reporting.

Unlike so many bands that remain active in the late 2010’s, after having started in the late 1960’s, Fleetwood Mac has kept more or less the same lineup throughout their career. Most of the band’s success has come with the lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsay Buckingham. However, the band chose to let Buckingham go last month – but more on that in a few paragraphs.

With Buckingham gone, the group was gearing up for a world tour without a guitarist. With time running out, the remaining members invited two long-serving rock & roll musicians, Mike Campbell, formerly of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, formerly of Crowded House.

The new lineup spent a few days going over songs from all three groups, seeing if the six musicians could produce some magic between them. It worked, says McVie.

“I immediately felt like I’d known them for years, even though we’d only just met.”

With their new lineup in place, the venerable rock & roll band is ready to hit the road for a 52-date tour that will begin October 3 in Tulsa and wrap up in Philadelphia in April 2019.

As to why Lindsay Buckingham is no longer with the band, well, none of the remaining members like to use the word “fired…”

As Rolling Stone reported earlier this month, the issue was the old bugaboo, “scheduling conflicts.” Specifically, according to Stevie Nicks, the 68-year-old Buckingham wanted to postpone the upcoming world tour until late 2019, for reasons that aren’t clear. Nicks, ever the trouper, said that waiting that long simply wasn’t in the cards.

“That’s a long time. I just did 70 shows [on a solo tour]. As soon as I finish one thing, I dive back into another. Why would we stop? We don’t want to stop playing music. We don’t have anything else to do. This is what we do.”

In fact, Buckingham had taken a previous leave of absence from Fleetwood Mac, back in 1987. Buckingham had found some success as a solo artist, and he and Nicks weren’t getting along, so they parted ways. However, in 1995, Buckingham was invited back to perform for a one-off concert for then-president Bill Clinton. The magic was still there, and, in 1997, he rejoined the band for another two decades.

As of this writing, Lindsay Buckingham has not responded to his firing from Fleetwood Mac.