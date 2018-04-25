Golden State Killer May Be In Custody, Arrest Reportedly Made In East Area Rapist Cold Case

The arrest of the serial killer who terrorized California over the span of several years has reportedly been made.

A decades-old cold case may finally see some closure with Sacramento police set to announce an arrest at some point this afternoon.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the man known as Golden State Killer, the Original Night Stalker, and the Diamond Knot Killer may have been found living in the Sacramento area all these years later. The Daily Beast goes on to share that a 72-year-old man named Joseph James DeAngelo was reportedly arrested overnight in connection with the murders. DeAngelo is thought to be responsible for 12 murders, 45 rapes, and over 120 burglaries that occurred in the ’70s and ’80s throughout California. Victims of the heinous crimes ranged in age from 13-years-old to 41-years-old.

People reports that over a 10-year period spanning from 1976 to 1986, the suspect is single-handedly responsible for terrorizing the area from Sacramento all the way down to Orange County, California. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert state that suspect was arrested after a renewed push in the investigation. In 2016, authorities had announced a $50,000 reward in hopes of finally solving the cold case.

Per the Daily Beast, DeAngelo perfectly fits the FBI’s profile of the killer as he stands at 5 feet, 11 inches and is 72-years-old. In the original profile of the man, the FBI believed the suspect to be a white male about 5 feet, 10 inches with blonde or light brown hair and an athletic build. Is was also believed by the FBI that the man had some sort of military training or background as he appeared to be familiar with firearms.

BREAKING: Has Golden State Killer — Believed Responsible for 12 Murders and 45 Rapes in 1970s and ’80s — Been Caught? https://t.co/Utk4xRH34D — People (@people) April 25, 2018

As news of the arrest is spreading, victims are already speaking out, expressing their gratitude that their attacker may have finally been found after all these years. Victim Jane Carson-Sandler, who was sexually assaulted at knifepoint at her Citrus Heights, California, home in 1976, has spoken with the Island Packet regarding the arrest.

“I just found out this morning. I’m overwhelmed with joy. I’ve been crying, sobbing.”

Since her assault, Carson-Sandler has been a strong voice in the case, writing one book and co-authoring another on her attack. She also appeared on HLN’s five-episode show titled Unmasking a Killer in hopes that by telling her story, someone may come forward with information leading to an arrest.

The Sacramento Police Department is expected to provide more information regarding the arrest later this afternoon.