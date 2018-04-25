Jennifer Lopez Rocks Tiny Leotard, Looks Smoking Hot At 48

Jennifer Lopez gave off some major Britney Spears vibes by rocking a sparkly nude leotard during her performance the TIME 100 Gala. However, Spears was less than half Lopez’s current age when she wore a similar look in her “Toxic” music video. The nude bodysuit covered in crystals might be one of Britney Spears’s most iconic costumes, but Lopez gave the younger pop star a run for money with her own take on the look.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the 48-year-old Lopez rocked her revealing, flesh-colored outfit on Tuesday night at the Lincoln Center in NYC. However, she began the night a little more covered up. When she first took the stage, she was wearing a white dress over her glittering leotard and fishnet stockings. The gown featured a neckline that plunged to her navel, cutouts at the waist, and two high slits on the sides that showed off her athletic legs. She accessorized her look with a bedazzled belt.

According to Hollywood Life, Lopez performed her first big hit, “If You Had My Love,” for her opening number. Other songs in her setlist of greatest hits included “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” “Let’s Get Loud,” “Dance Again,” and a cover of Drake’s “Teenage Fever.” She ditched her white dress near the end of her performance, displaying her skintight leotard in all it’s shimmering glory.

Let's get loud ????

Lopez’s nude costume included a feature that made it a bit more risque than Britney Spears’s “Toxic” bodysuit; her leotard had a bedazzled thong in the back that ensured that everyone in the crowd was focusing on her fishnet-covered derrière whenever she turned around. The Shade Room shared a short video clip of Lopez’s performance on Instagram, and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones can be heard completely freaking out in the background while the singer shakes her booty for the crowd.

After her costume change, Jennifer Lopez joked about how different performing in front of the TIME 100 Gala crowd was from taking the stage in Las Vegas. The more intimate setting made her feel a little more exposed in her skimpy costume.

“You know, this is perfectly good when I’m on tour in Vegas,” she said. “But right now, in this room, I feel like I’m naked in your bedroom.”

Taking the stage at #time100gala #ifyouhadmylove????

Lopez’s boyfriend, retired New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, was in the front row during her performance. He also walked the TIME 100 Gala red carpet with his diva girlfriend. As you can see, Lopez wore an embroidered gold dress that was almost as revealing as her stage costume with its plunging neckline and high side slit.

For her closing number, Jennifer Lopez rocked a New York Yankees baseball cap and a fur coat while she belted out “Jenny From the Block.” In her TIME 100 profile on Jennifer Lopez, actress Kerry Washington referenced the singer’s song about staying true to her humble Bronx roots.

“To me, no matter how successful she becomes, she will always be Jenny from our block,” Washington wrote. “And I will always be a grateful witness to her journey.”