Kanye West Is ‘On The Edge’ & His Loved Ones Are Concerned, Reports ‘People’

Is Kanye West headed for another breakdown?

Kanye West is reportedly causing some major stress in the lives of those closest to him. The rapper has allegedly been exhibiting some concerning behavior, and sources reveal that he may be on the verge of another breakdown.

According to an April 24 report by People Magazine, over the past few days, Kanye West has been in the spotlight by writing a series of confusing tweets and even giving an off the wall radio interview. Now, Kanye’s loved ones are allegedly beginning to worry about his mental state.

Sources claim that West has cut off all contact with many people in his inner circle, such as his close friends, managers, and lawyers. Kanye, 40, has even reportedly been having some blowout fights with his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. An insider close to the rapper reveals that he is so “excited” about his new projects that he’s not respecting the boundaries of those around him.

One of Kanye West’s friends told the magazine that’s he has never seen the rapper in such a state. “He’s all over the place,” the insider dished, adding that Kanye is getting very little sleep, texting people at all hours of the day and night, and expecting people to drop everything to come collaborate with him. “He truly feels like it’s the most exciting stuff in the world,” said the source.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

A second source echoed the same feelings, revealing that Kanye West “genuinely believes he’s God and a genius,” adding that “he just looks at you with a void.” As many fans know, West was hospitalized in late 2016 for exhaustion after being forced to cancel his “Saint Pablo” tour. During that time, sources claimed that Kanye wasn’t getting enough sleep and that he was working around the clock.

Now, Kanye West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, is reportedly trying to “control” the situation, but sources say that Kanye “can’t be controlled.” However, the insiders do confirm that West’s behavior is alarming but hasn’t gotten to the point where he is a danger to others. Sadly, some close to him reveal that Kanye is “not acting well” and seems to be “on the edge” of another possible breakdown.