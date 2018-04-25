‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Wraps Season 11 Officially, Finale To Air May 10

"The Big Bang Theory" season finale will also feature the wedding of Sheldon and Amy.

Bazinga! The Big Bang Theory has officially closed up shop on Season 11, all in preparation for their upcoming Season Finale, which will air on CBS on May 10.

In celebration of the momentous occasion, Kaley Cuoco again put her photography skills to use and posted a cast picture on Instagram to officially celebrate the wrap-up of The Big Bang Theory.

In the photo, Kaley gave a special shout-out to all the fans who “helped make TBBT what it is today,” but she also took the time to tell her castmembers that she “loved them,” and that they would all be back for Season 12 soon.

Check out the photo of the cast, including Kaley’s special message to them all, below.

For those that can’t wait until May 10 to see The Big Bang Theory Season Finale, Good Housekeeping has some great spoilers for die-hard fans.

Now we all already know that Sheldon and Amy will get married, and Sheldon only proposed to Amy after he got the blessing to do so from the late, great, Stephen Hawking. There will also be some “even bigger guest stars,” including Jerry O’Connell who will play Sheldon’s older brother, Laurie Metcalfe who will play Sheldon’s mother, and such luminaries as Mark Hamill, Teller (of Penn & Teller fame) and Kathy Bates in as-yet-unconfirmed roles.

There is a hint, however, that Hamill will be playing himself in the season finale, as his Star Wars co-stars James Earl Jones (voice of Darth Vader) and the late Carrie Fisher (Gen. Princess Leia Organa Solo) both appeared in previous season finales as themselves.

As for Sheldon and Amy, they will be having a more “traditional” wedding than was originally planned, as the showrunners have confirmed. However, there will be some “special” elements, including a unique song to Sheldon will want to dance with Amy, and other unique elements of the wedding that have made up the quirky, yet special, relationship between Sheldon and Amy.

so this happened (one in an ongoing series) https://t.co/DJJp7nqZeb pic.twitter.com/xcOGht4dvi — Wil 'this account mocks fascists' Wheaton (@wilw) April 24, 2018

And while there won’t be a crossover episode between Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory during the season finale, showrunners haven’t ruled out the possibility in the future.