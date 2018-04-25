‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Hometowns Wrap Up, Exotic Overnights Ahead, Reports Reality Steve

What are the latest 'Bachelorette' spoilers from Reality Steve regarding Becca Kufrin's hometown dates in the 2018 season for ABC?

Gossip king Reality Steve recently shared juicy Bachelorette spoilers revealing Becca Kufrin’s final four men for the 2018 season, and he’s been sharing details regarding their hometown dates this past week as they were filmed. Based on his latest updates, Kufrin just had her last hometown and that means it’s time for another rose ceremony and the overnight fantasy suite dates.

As Reality Steve’s previous Bachelorette spoilers detailed, Becca Kufrin reportedly kept Colton Underwood, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick, and Garrett Yrigoyen as her final four suitors. Based on tweets that have emerged since that last rose ceremony, it appears that Becca’s first hometown was with Jason. They did some ice skating, played hockey, and rode a Zamboni, then they had dinner with his family while in Buffalo, New York.

Kufrin’s second hometown was with Blake according to Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers, and this one included a surprise Betty Who concert for the duo in Denver, Colorado. Betty Who is apparently a favorite of Becca’s and the concert was a big surprise as she’d been led to believe she’d be visiting Hortsmann’s high school to shoot some hoops.

You can now have the video AGAIN, this time without our voices! #bachelorette @RealitySteve pic.twitter.com/l1DDvmu7oL — Alex Gibb (@alex_gibb18) April 19, 2018

The Bachelorette spoilers detail that Becca’s third hometown was with Colton in Aurora, Colorado, and they stopped by the Stanley Marketplace to do some shopping. Last, but not least, was Kufrin’s date with Yrigoyen in Manteca, California. The local Twitter page Manteca Now shared lots of Bachelorette spoiler photos of Becca and Garrett’s visit, and it looks like the town went all-out for this event.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen met the city’s mayor and city council members and got a key to the city during their visit. It looks like a big crowd turned out for the event and local Bachelorette fans were thrilled to get in on the action.

(SPOILER) (SPOILER): The big moment as #BeccaKufrin and #GarrettYrigoyen arrive in his hometown of Manteca, Ca. today, to a crowd of supporters who waited hours in the sun as #Becca and #Garrett met the Mayor and City Council of Manteca and recieved a key to the city. #MantecaNow pic.twitter.com/3PBKQ2IG4i — MantecaNow (@MantecaNow) April 25, 2018

City of Manteca crews get final preparations under way as the TV show "The Bachelorette" will be filming for a quick tapping at the Manteca Transit Station. #mantecaca #manteca #mantecanow #thebachelorette #tvshow pic.twitter.com/IyCse82wzz — MantecaNow (@MantecaNow) April 24, 2018

Kufrin’s fourth hometown date with Yrigoyen took place on April 24 and Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that the next rose ceremony to determine Becca’s final three suitors will happen the evening of April 25. Who will be cut during this next elimination and where will Becca and her last three men go for the overnights?

Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve as they become available and tune in to ABC’s 2018 season when it debuts this May. Will Becca Kufrin finally find the man of her dreams after the jaw-dropping split with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.? Fans certainly hope so, and they can’t wait to watch this all play out.