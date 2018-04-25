Todd Chrisley Does Not Like The PDA In Daughter Savannah’s Latest Instagram Post With Nic Kerdiles

Does the overprotective father think that Savannah needs to tone down the PDA on her Instagram page?

Turns out, Todd Chrisley is the same silly and overprotective dad on social media as he is on his hit show, Chrisley Knows Best.

Over the course of her relationship with NHL star Nic Kerdiles, Savannah Chrisley has made it very clear on social media that the couple is head over heels for each other. As the Inquisitr reported a few weeks ago, Savannah shared a photo of herself kissing Kerdiles in what appears to be a car. When her father Todd caught wind of the sappy post, he didn’t have any words — just a puke face emoji to share.

History repeated itself again a few days ago, as Savannah shared another post of herself kissing Kerdiles, this time in a field of flowers in San Diego. In the photo, Savannah calls the couple “Frick and Frack” before telling fans that she promises that they love each other. Once Todd caught wind of the post, he took to Savannah’s Instagram to share his sentiments on the PDA-filled picture.

“I promise I’m about to (barf emoji),” he said.

Todd’s quick-witted comment earned him over 2,270 likes with Kerdiles also commenting on it, asking Todd a simple question

“You’re happy to see your daughter happy aren’t you?”

Other fans had a different view of the picture, with many commenting on how cute the couple are together.

“This is so cute!!! I love this!!”

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 19, 2018 at 8:28pm PDT

“Fav couple,” another fan chimed in.

In all, that photo gained over 89,400 likes as well as 390 plus comments. A few days later, Savannah posted another picture of herself and Kerdiles in the field of flowers but this time, the message was a little bit different. In the photo, the pair pose side by side as Savannah bids farewell to Nic’s AHL season with the San Diego Gulls.

In the caption, Savannah explains that she will not be traveling back and forth to San Diego as much since the season is over and admitted that she will miss the beach side city. The 20-year-old said that San Diego is the place where “everything began” and it’s a bittersweet moment for her. But Chrisley also confesses that she cannot wait to show Kerdiles around the place that she now calls home, Nashville.

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Apr 23, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the newest season of Chrisley Knows Best is set to air in May.