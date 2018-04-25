‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Marvel’s Nexus, But What Happens In The MCU After Crossover Culmination?

What's next for Marvel after 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Marvel has had nothing but a winning streak as of late, and it’s safe to assume that the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War will prove to be just as successful.

But the upcoming “super-superhero” film isn’t just the latest offering from the comics company-turned-multimedia empire. Rather, it is a culmination of a decade of cinema and will feature, literally, every superhero Marvel has featured in films to date.

Marvel president Kevin Feige recently told Vanity Fair that, after Avengers: Infinity War finishes its theatrical run, the company has “another 20 movies” on its docket. This number is not counting Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, the upcoming Avengers sequel, and the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Feige also told the outlet that Avengers: Infinity War will be the “end” of the Marvel cinematic universe as fans know it. There will still be some films that feature the superheroes that we’ve come to know and love, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel, a possible two-pack of Doctor Strange sequels, and some Captain Marvel sequels.

But some outlets, like Slash Films, suggest that we will see the death of some Marvel superheroes with the new film, and that’s why it’s being considered “the end” in many ways. For example, Chris Evans — who plays Captain America — has already stated that he doesn’t plan on donning the Captain America suit again, so it’s entirely possible that Captain America will be the first Marvel superhero will be killed off.

Because Captain America is part of the Avengers, there’s some concern that the name “Avengers” will be retired if one or more of said Avengers die in the war against Thanos.

Slash Films, however, suggests that whoever survives in the so-called “Infinity War” will unite and form a new Avengers collective.

Killing off some of our favorite Marvel superheroes also gives the studio a chance to introduce new characters to the cinematic pantheon, according to the outlet. However, it will also give the studio a chance to expound on some other stories, such as the Fantastic Four and Nick Fury stories.

Avengers: Infinity War, which stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and many more, will hit theaters on Friday, April 27.