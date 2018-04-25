‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers for Thursday, April 26: Steffy & Liam Fight For Baby, Ridge Confronts Hope

Steffy and Liam's baby may be in jeopardy, while Ridge decides he's had enough of Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 26 reveal that all the tension and drama has had an adverse effect on Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby. The past few weeks have been rough on Steffy. Her father, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), was arrested as a suspect in Bill’s (Don Diamont) shooting, then her mother, Taylor (Hunter Tylo) confessed that she was his attacker, and all the while she was fighting for her marriage. The final straw came when she found out that Hope (Annika Noelle) had asked Liam to move to the Logan estate and he said yes. It’s little wonder that Steffy’s health and therefore her baby’s health are at stake.

Liam and Steffy will have an ultrasound on Thursday, April 26. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, state that Robin Givens will return as Dr. Phillips. Liam and Steffy meet up for their second ultrasound and they are excited to see their daughter again. However, according to Soap Hub, the doctor will stun the parents with some devastating news. Steffy and the baby are not doing well and there are some complications which could put the baby at risk. The news will rock Steffy and Liam and they will lean on each other for support. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that the revelation about mom and daughter’s health will draw these two closer.

These #DaytimeEmmy nominees are LIVE! Make sure to go to the #BoldandBeautiful Facebook page and leave a question for @JohnMcCook44 and @JacquelineMWood to answer: https://t.co/7ZfA0lcfaK pic.twitter.com/Dmxwg0yXeC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 24, 2018

After playing the fatherly role with Liam the day before, Ridge is not about to give Hope the same understanding treatment. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 26 indicate that Ridge will confront his stepdaughter and try to put her in her place. He will lay the rules out and tell her to stop going after Liam and make it clear to her that he is still Steffy’s husband. However, Hope will be rather nonchalant about Ridge’s threats because she knows that she has a chance with Liam.

Ridge talks to Liam about his relationship with Steffy today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/chqwg1RBx7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 25, 2018

Perhaps the news that Liam’s baby could be in trouble will halt Hope’s advances, but spoilers also suggest that he could also lean on her during this troubling time instead. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful on CBS this Thursday, April 26 and find out what complications Steffy has developed.