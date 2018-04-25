'Entertainment Tonight' says there is no chance of Lauer and Roque working things out

Friends are reporting that Matt Lauer is increasingly isolated and in ‘bad shape’ as his estranged wife, Annette Roque proceeds with their divorce. Lauer has been in a bad way since his termination from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Before Matt Lauer was dismissed from the Today show he spent most of his time in NYC, but now Lauer has placed his Manhattan apartment on the market and is living full-time in the Hamptons all alone.

Matt Lauer Is Increasingly Isolated

Sources close to Lauer have been talking to Entertainment Tonight about Matt Lauer’s state of mind and his increasing isolation.

“Matt cut himself off from the life he knew in Manhattan and has remained for the most part isolated. He looks exhausted. Matt is finally coming to terms with the reality that his marriage is over and he is in bad shape. He feels he lost everything important in his life overnight. He is embarrassed and ashamed.”

Friends say that Matt Lauer had hoped that Annette Roque would forgive him and that they could move on, but Roque wants the divorce and shows no sign of backing down.

“There is no chance at this point they will work things out. Matt held on to the idea that Annette might eventually forgive him because she had always stuck by him but now he has no hope.”

Annette Roque sought out a lawyer over the holidays and wants to end the marriage after years of turmoil. Matt Lauer seemed to think that losing his job was the problem, but Annette Roque feels that the marriage has been on the rocks for a while and this was the final straw.

“They are settling all the details. Annette’s friends don’t feel [the split] was overnight. It has been building for years. The truth has finally surfaced. They barely ever speak to each other anymore and only recently tried to constructively discuss the divorce settlement.”

Matt Lauer Has Put His NYC Apartment On The Market

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque spoke two weeks ago and tried to work out some of the details of the divorce on their own, but the connection is tenuous.

“Annette is angry. She feels Matt’s behavior has affected a lot of people and has embarrassed the whole family.”

But friends say that Matt Lauer feels bad about all of the trouble he’s caused professionally and personally.

“Matt feels terrible and regrets his behavior but his regret isn’t enough right now. It feels like all doors have closed for him.”

Annette Roque Is Trying To Break The Post-Nup With Matt Lauer

Annette Roque has hired the law firm of Latham & Watkins in NYC to handle her divorce from Matt Lauer and to break the post-nuptial agreement she signed in 2006, the last time the marriage was in peril. Primarily, Roque wants to make sure that the three Lauer children are taken care of, and that the divorce settlement from Matt Lauer is fair.

“The post-nup will likely specify how much Annette would get if they divorce, but she is expected to challenge it given Matt’s earnings since 2006, and given how he has humiliated her. There are also issues with all the property and land they own, both in the Hamptons and abroad.”

Over the years, Annette Roque has been the primary caretaker for the Lauer kids as she lived full-time in the Hamptons, and Matt Lauer only returned home on the weekends. Jack Lauer goes to boarding school, but the other two Lauer children still live at home with Annette Roque and go to school in the Hamptons.