Lamar Odom Texting Khloe Kardashian Amid Cheating Scandal, Wants To Meet Baby True, Reports ‘Life & Style’

Lamar is ready to step up to help Khloe during this difficult time in her life.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly getting some love and support from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, during a difficult time in her life. As many fans know, Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was allegedly busted cheating on her while she was pregnant with their child. Now, Lamar is offering Khloe a shoulder to lean on during the drama.

According to an April 24 report by Life & Style Magazine, Lamar Odom has been reaching out to Khloe Kardashian over the past few weeks. Odom is reportedly hoping to reconcile his relationship with Kardashian, who stood by him during some tough times in his own life, including a major health scare back in 2016.

An insider reveals that Lamar Odom has been texting Khloe Kardashian to check on her and her newborn baby daughter, True Thompson. The source goes on to reveal that Lamar is hoping to be a source of comfort for his ex-wife and that he also has expressed interest in meeting her baby girl, True.

Lamar has also been showering Khloe and baby True with gifts. Odom reportedly sent baby clothes and supplies such as pacifiers to Khloe in Cleveland. He also sent a heartfelt gift of infant Clippers and Lakers jerseys with his name and former number on the back. While some could construe this as a dig at the baby’s father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, the source says that Lamar Odom simply wants to be there for Khloe Kardashian the same way she was there for him while he fought for his life.

As many fans know, Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian’s marriage ended after it was revealed that he had a drug abuse problem and that he had been cheating on her. The pair remained in contact, and Kardashian dropped everything to be by his side when he was found unresponsive in a Las Vegas brothel in October 2016. While rumors swirled that the two may get back together, they eventually grew distant again and months later Khloe met Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian is currently still living in Cleveland and is said to be weighing her options about her future with Tristan Thompson. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe is reportedly keeping quiet about her relationship until after the 2018 NBA Playoffs out of respect to LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the fans who have shown her love and respect both before and after the cheating scandal.