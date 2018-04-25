Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Seemingly Go On Dinner Date At NYC Hot Spot Nobu

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes’ relationship is perhaps the worst-kept secret in Hollywood. They’ve reportedly been dating for years, but the two lovebirds still try to sneak around like a couple of teenagers whose parents have forbidden them from seeing each other. Unfortunately, keeping a romantic rendezvous under wraps has become nearly impossible for the couple. Their efforts to hide their relationship have simply made them a magnet for the paparazzi, who diligently keep track of each star’s every move in hopes of catching them together.

The paparazzi didn’t get a money shot of the pair together on Sunday night, but, as reported by People, Holmes, 39, and Foxx, 50, were photographed leaving the same NYC restaurant separately. The two reportedly dined together at Nobu, where Holmes was spotted rocking an eye-catching outfit. She certainly didn’t look like she was trying to hide from anyone in her vibrant purple kimono-style coat. In photos shared by the Daily Mail, a white top and skinny jeans are visible underneath the ankle-length garment. She completed her date-night look with a floppy black hat and pair of Dolce & Gabanna black lace booties.

Foxx also chose a colorful outfit for their outing. He was photographed rocking a bright red bomber jacket with dark blue jeans and Timberland boots.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are still going strong — see the pics! https://t.co/4McEkWtjZd — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 24, 2018

An eyewitness told E! News that Katie and Jamie spent about 90 minutes together inside the NYC hotspot that has become famous for being a favorite hangout of the rich and famous. According to Us Weekly, they met up after Holmes left from Chanel’s 13th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner.

The two have allegedly been seeing each other since 2013, but insiders say that they still have no interest in being more open about their relationship. According to one source, they’ve simply come to the conclusion that keeping their romance private is what works for them. They’ve been doing it for years and are still together, so why mess with success?

Jamie Foxx used to outright deny that he was dating Katie Holmes whenever he was questioned about his reported relationship with the actress. However, he’s dealing with questions about his love life differently these days. As reported by TMZ, he took off his headset and walked away when he was asked about Holmes during a February 16 interview with SportsCenter‘s Michael Smith. The topic came up because Foxx had been spotted playing basketball with Holmes on Valentine’s Day.

While Holmes and Foxx may not be comfortable talking about what’s going on between them, the couple clearly hasn’t been making as much of an effort to hide their relationship as they used to. They did sit at the same table at Clive Davis’s Pre-Grammy Awards Gala back in January, and they were even photographed laughing and smiling together.

“They aren’t a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands,” a source said of the couple. “They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves. They have a routine that works well.”