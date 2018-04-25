Maxine Waters Tells Donald Trump: ‘Please Resign’

'Just get out,' says the California Democrat.

Maxine Waters has some direct words for Donald Trump – “Please resign.”

As The Hill reports, the California Democrat was at the Time 100 gala in New York, when she was asked if she has any advice for Trump. She didn’t mince words.

“Please resign. So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there. Just get out.”

Maxine Waters is one of the few Congressional Democrats to consistently sound the drum of impeachment for the 45th president. Back in February, as The Hill reported at the time, Waters told a crowd of thousands at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego that it was time to “get ready for impeachment.”

“I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to connect the dots.”

Unfortunately for Waters, she seems to be all but alone among Washington Democrats in wanting Trump impeached.

Speaking to CNN, former Obama strategist David Axelrod notes that impeachment should only be used in the face of overwhelming evidence of crimes, not as a political tool.

“Dems should NOT commit to impeachment unless & until there’s a demonstrable case for one. It is not just a matter of politics. It’s a matter of principle. If we ‘normaliize’ impeachment as a political tool, it will be another hammer blow to our democracy.”

Similarly, former Democrat Senator Harry Reid also warns against impeachment. Speaking to Politico, the former Senate Minority Leader warned fellow Democrats that impeachment would be a disaster.

“The less we talk about impeachment, the better off we are as a country.”

Similarly, the voters don’t seem to be on board with impeachment, either, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll. Approximately 47 percent of registered voters said they would definitely vote against a candidate who wanted to impeach Trump, while 42 percent would definitely vote for a candidate who would want to impeach.

Talk of impeachment aside, Maxine Waters has been one of Trump’s most vocal, and harshest, critics.

For example, following the violence last August in Charlottesville, Virginia, when white supremacists clashed with counter-protesters and one woman died, and after which Donald Trump said that “both sides” were to blame for the violence, Waters didn’t mince words.

“No, Trump. Not on many sides, your side.”

As The Hill reported at the time, Waters then named several Trump employees and/or associates who have been accused of having white supremacist ties or beliefs, including Steven Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.