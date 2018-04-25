Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Bad Hair Day Video With Baby Stormi

Although new mom Kylie Jenner launched a new makeup line with her sister called KOURT X KYLIE, she’s not at all shy about going makeup free, which she proved in an adorable video she shared featuring her baby with rapper Travis Scott, Stormi.

Recently, Kylie took to social media to share an adorable story starring Stormi and herself sans makeup looking cozy in a white hoodie during what appeared to be a possible bad hair day (which managed to look amazing on these two) US Weekly reported. Mom sported a messy bun while baby’s curls stood up as she moved around a bit.

Kylie’s bare face showed her natural freckles, and she looked happy and healthy snuggling with her 11-week-old daughter who wore an adorable cherry-themed onesie as reported by Allure. The new mom gushed about sweet little baby fingers writing on a closeup of her daughter’s digits, “She has the prettiest little hands.”

Throughout the entire series of snaps, the half-asleep little girl managed to giggle and smile and be so sweet she ended up giving much of the Internet baby fever. The makeup maven certainly made the transition to mommy blogger smoothly, taking everything in stride while Stormi stole the hearts of her fans across the world. Kylie seems to have an incredibly happy baby.

Cuties! 4/23/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Apr 23, 2018 at 1:40pm PDT

Shortly after her low-key video, the 20-year-old took to Instagram in a super glam look showing off her new post-baby curves in a body-hugging gray dress, PEOPLE reported.

In March, the Kylie Cosmetics magnate revealed she gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy and that she began waist training at six weeks postpartum. Then, earlier this month she admitted she still needed to drop 20 pounds of baby weight as she practically drooled over oven fresh hot rolls. In looking at her latest pictures celebrating a successful makeup launch with her sister Kourtney, it seems like Kylie is where she wants to be at just 11 weeks postpartum.

Late yesterday, she thanked fans for helping make KOURT X KYLIE such a huge success, and she promised to give updates about the products’ restock availability as soon as she could. In all, this year looks like a smash hit for the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sibling and her daughter.