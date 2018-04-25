Justin Theroux Doesn’t Have A New Girlfriend Despite Link To Aubrey Plaza

Justin Theroux does not have a new girlfriend soon after ending his marriage to Jennifer Aniston.

Justin Theroux has seen his name grow in popularity over the last few months. After he and Jennifer Aniston both decided to end their marriage, fans have been wondering when the actor will jump back into the dating game.

A website called Celebrity Insider claimed that Theroux “found himself a new girlfriend” after seeing him having coffee with a brunette. Many immediately bought into the rumor and were surprised that he could find someone new so soon after ending things with Aniston. While quite a few fans may have believed the report, it doesn’t appear to be true.

According to a report from Gossip Cop, the report isn’t true and Theroux was simply enjoying a coffee with the woman.

“Justin Theroux does not have a ‘new girlfriend’ following his split from Jennifer Aniston, despite a report.”

The website Celebrity Insider is known for spreading fake news, as Gossip Cop noted. They have tried to spread rumors about Theroux before, connecting him to both Erika Cardenas and Aubrey Plaza. Neither woman is actually his girlfriend, however, and it appears that the website is simply trying to generate traffic with fake information.

Justin Theroux steps out with 25-year-old model Erika Cardenas https://t.co/Ch9D8W53dY pic.twitter.com/lEr8UELSJD — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) April 19, 2018

GC noted that Theroux met Cardenas at a gym that the two go to and became friends. Plaza, who has been in a relationship for five years herself, is also just a friend.

At this point in time, Theroux is still happily single and enjoying his life. He has not pursued a relationship since breaking things off with Aniston. Theroux is simply enjoying spending some time with some female companions, which is far from being in a committed relationship.

Unfortunately, we live in a world where fake reports come out all the time. Sites like Celebrity Insider are simply out to make money off of clickbait headlines and Gossip Cop has exposed this story for being exactly that.