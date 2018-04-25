Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Aren’t Working Things Out, Despite Rumors

'Gossip Cop' is shutting down reports claiming the former couple are heading for a reconciliation.

Fans hoping to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunite are probably going to be left feeling pretty disappointed by the latest rumor bust. Gossip Cop is correcting a recent claim suggesting that the former couple could now be ready to work things out following their 2017 divorce filing, which has not yet been finalized.

The site is fact checking a recent report by NW magazine which claimed that the couple – who have three children together and announced their pretty surprising separation back in June 2015 – has supposedly made the decision to “revive their marriage.”

A source alleged to the magazine that the couple is supposedly considering giving things another go after spending a whole lot of time together with their children as well as getting in some quality time working out together at the gym.

“[Ben] always leaned on [Jennifer] to help him focus on his workouts, as well as eating healthy and well-balanced meals,” a source claimed, before then adding that the actor was “hanging onto the hope that they’ll get back together and give things another shot.”

They then alleged that Jennifer supposedly “isn’t ruling it out” when it comes to potentially getting back together, despite Affleck publicly dating television producer Lindsay Shookus, which Us Weekly first reported back in April 2017.

Jennifer and Ben in 2013. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

But despite the recent claim hinting at an Affleck and Garner reconciliation a year after they filed for divorce to signify the of their 10-year marriage, Gossip Cop is reporting that the claims just aren’t true.

The site noted this week that the former couple still “remain on very good terms” and are still working hard to amicably co-parent their children, 12-year-old Violet, nine-year-old Seraphina, and six-year-old Samuel.

But while Jennifer and Ben are still on good terms following their breakup, the fact-checking site reports that there’s little chance of a romantic reconciliation between the two.

“They’re not getting back together as a couple,” the outlet reports of Garner and her soon-to-be former husband, adding that the two do spend time together with their children but have not been hitting the gym together as NW recently claimed.

Gossip Cop also spoke to a source close to the former couple, who confirmed that Ben and Jennifer “are very cordial and totally focused on their kids, not rekindling a romance.”

People is also reporting that the chances of a reconciliation between Ben and Jennifer are looking very slim.

The site spoke to an insider close to Affleck, who confirmed that the former couple is successfully co-parenting their children and still have a lot of respect for one another but don’t have any plans to revive their marriage.

The source revealed that Jennifer and Ben are “doing well” around a year after filing for divorce and “are both committed to providing a supportive environment for their kids.”

The source then added to the site that Affleck and Garner “continue to remain cordial to one another” as they continue to co-parent thier kids and also claimed that “there is a lot of love and respect there” between the two, despite there being no plans for a romantic reconciliation anytime soon.