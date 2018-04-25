Jessica Simpson Pregnancy Rumors Circulate After ‘Baby Bump’ Photos Posted By ‘Radar Online’

The singer and fashion designer already has two kids with husband Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson is known for her fashion sense, but some fans are trying to make sense of her latest look. Simpson is sparking pregnancy rumors after stepping out in New York City wearing a teeny tiny mini dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. Radar Online posted a gallery of photos that hint that the 37-year-old singer-turned-fashion designer could have a bun in the oven.

Jessica Simpson wore a skimpy silk mini dress topped with a bright red blazer and back thigh-high boots and hat as she was photographed flaunting her ample assets while out and about in the Big Apple on Tuesday, April 24. But the way the form-fitting, lingerie-inspired dress hugged her belly in the snaps has prompted rumors that the singer could be pregnant with her third child.

Jessica Simpson seemed to want fans to get a good look at this outfit, and she even name-checked the designer. Jessica posted a pic of her blazered mini dress look to her own Instagram account, captioning the photo, “Day to Night #Gucci.” Since that time, many fans have taken to social media to comment that the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer may be ready to announce her third pregnancy.

Jessica Simpson may be expecting her third child with Eric Johnson! https://t.co/d4fK1vTbGC — Radar Online (@radar_online) April 24, 2018

Jessica Simpson is a career woman, but she’s also very much in mom mode. The singer married NFL player Eric Johnson in 2014 and they already have two kids together—a daughter, Maxwell Drew, five, and a son, Ace Knute, four. Jessica’s Instagram page is filled with photos of her adorable kids. Earlier this month, the too-cute clan posed together in color-coordinated Easter outfits, and Jessica recently posted a sweet selfie as she took her son Ace to his little league game.

While a baby announcement could be imminent, it wasn’t long ago that Jessica Simpson said she was done with the baby making. Less than one year ago, Jessica appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and made it clear that she was not pregnant and had no plans of getting pregnant anytime soon.

“I’m not pregnant,” Simpson said last May, according to People. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third.”

Simpson joked that her kids Ace and Maxwell are just “too cute” and “you can’t top that.”

You can see Jessica Simpson talking to Ellen DeGeneres about her life as a mom in the video below.