Kanye West & Kris Jenner Feud Exists, Sources Tell ‘People’

A long-rumored feud between Kanye West and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner exists.

Kanye’s recent return to Twitter got a lot of people’s attention as did Kim’s post featuring a beautiful and rare family photo, as previously reported by Inquisitr.

Although Yeezy smiled in the photo, PEOPLE reports all is not well with the West/Kardashian/Jenner households. In fact, recently, the rapper cut off contact with many people inside his inner circle including music manager Scooter Braun, who also manages big name stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

He even sent a tweet out announcing that sometimes the best thing to do is get rid of everything, causing his wife to respond with “Wait… EVERYTHING?” Ditching everything at this date could spell trouble given that he and Kim have three children — North, Saint, and Chicago — together. For now, it seems he didn’t mean every single thing.

While some view her tweet as playful, to others it looks like a blatant attempt to control her husband, and Kim’s attempts at controlling Kanye have never worked out very well because he’s not controllable.

Even so, that hasn’t stopped him from getting into multiple fights with his mother-in-law Kris. Apparently, the rapper’s erratic behavior worries her for her daughter’s lucrative brand.

Of course, those most familiar with Kanye likely see this as the rapper being himself. He’s well-known for his eccentricities as well as for stirring the pot.

As for Jenner herself, she denied claims that she and her son-in-law have a feud, the Daily Mail reports. In fact, the momager took to Twitter to blast the reports of their arguments as “lies, lies, lies” and then later as “not true.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the mother and son-in-law spent the entire day together yesterday. In fact, Kanye and Kris have an amazing relationship.

Whether or not Yeezy is headed towards exhaustion again remains to be seen. The rapper is working on a new album, and he also told Twitter last week that he’s writing a book in real-time tweets, which could lead to him overworking himself.