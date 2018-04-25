‘Teen Mom OG’ Sneak Peek: Catelynn Lowell Reveals April And Butch Wanted To Adopt Carly

Teen Mom OG wrapped for the season already, but there is one final show left to air. The unseen moments episode will air on Monday night to close out what has been an intense season. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have had a rough time over the last several months. Between the miscarriage back in November and mental health battles, there have been plenty of times where both have wanted to throw in the towel. Their story has always stood out to Teen Mom OG fans, and now, they are revealing even more information about what happened when they placed Carly for adoption.

Everyone knows that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra met because their parents were married. April and Butch were a sight for sore eyes when they were shown back on 16 & Pregnant. According to Starcasm, it was revealed that when Carly was being placed for adoption, April and Butch wanted to adopt her instead. Lowell and Baltierra said the judge turned down their request immediately. It was clear that this caused a rift between the children and their parents after it happened. Carly did end up being placed with her adoptive parents and moving away to have a better life than what Catelynn and Tyler could have provided.

Looking back over the last decade has made viewers realize how much has changed. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are still struggling with their decision even though they know that was what was best for their daughter. Neither had an ideal childhood and as teens, they weren’t equipped to raise a child. Lowell has been up and down with her mental health, and after delivering her second child, she spiraled downhill. Baltierra recently announced he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which has been causing him issues as well.

Carly is a hot topic when it comes to Teen Mom OG. Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been incredibly open and honest about their struggles with adoption and the years that have passed since they placed their first daughter. When issues arise, they address them together and usually include filming in the process. Being upfront has allowed Lowell and Baltierra to help others who may be in the same position they were. Now they are focused on raising Novalee, something that may not have happened had things turned out differently with Carly.