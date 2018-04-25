New Hole In ‘Pee Tape’ Alibi: Donald Trump Invited Hungarian Beauty Queen To His Hotel Room, She Said In 2016

Despite what 'Washington Post' called 'hasty exit' from Moscow after 2013 Miss Universe pageant, Trump found time to proposition Kata Sarka, a Hungarian beauty queen, she says.

As reported on Monday by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump appears to have lied to former FBI Director James Comey about the amount of time he spent in Moscow at the 2013 Miss Universe beauty pageant — the visit during which, according to an allegation in the “Steele Dossier,” Trump ordered Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” urination show on a bed in his suite at the Moscow Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

According to the dossier, the “golden showers” incident was secretly video-recorded by Russian intelligence agents, in order to use as blackmail material against Trump at some later date.

But Trump’s version of the story, in his conversations with Comey and as reported by the ex-FBI boss in formerly confidential memos, as well as in his new book A Higher Loyalty, was that he flew in and flew of out Moscow on the same day, spending little if any time in a hotel room.

Flight records acquired by Bloomberg News contradict Trump’s claim, according to a report published Monday, showing that Trump’s private aircraft arrived in Russia early on the morning of November 8, 2013, and departed just two minutes before 4 a.m. on November 10.

Whether Trump was actually intending to leave Russia less than three hours after the Miss Universe after-party attended by Trump began at 1 a.m. is now in question as well — because Trump appears to have forgotten that, at the after-party, he propositioned a former Hungarian beauty queen, according to her own account.

Kata Sarka, a Hungarian TV personality who was in Moscow as CEO of a company that ran the Miss Hungary pageant, first revealed her story of the approach by Trump in July of 2016, long before the Steele Dossier was written and any public questions had been raised over Trump’s 2013 Moscow trip.

In the July 2016 interview on Hungarian television, Sarka said that Trump invited her to his hotel room at the Miss Universe after-party, even leaving his business card with her. She later showed the card to a Hungarian newspaper to back up her story.

Trump’s brazen approach came in spite of the fact that Sarka — who finished in second place in the 2007 Miss Hungary pageant and was named “Most Beautiful Girl in Budapest” that year — was accompanied to the 2013 Miss Universe event by her husband, according to the Hungarian newspaper Blikk.

“We were in Russia at the final for the Miss Universe, and then a man approached me and grabbed my hand, drew me to himself and asked, ‘Who are you?’” according to Us Weekly.

“And he gave me his business card with his private number and told me in which hotel and which room he is staying in. And his name is Donald Trump,” Sarka continued in the interview.

Watch Kata Sarka’s interview from the Hungarian TV program Kasza Taxi, in which she describes the proposition by Trump in the video below. The video, however, is in the original Hungarian.

An article in the Washington Post on Tuesday described Trump’s departure from Moscow on the morning of November 10, 2013, as a “hasty exit,” suggesting that Trump may have simply forgotten that he was actually in Moscow for a full day before the pageant and its after-party. But Sarka’s account would also require that Trump — who at that time had been married to his third wife, Melania, for eight years — also forgot that he did stay in a hotel room and invited Sarka to meet him there during a late-night party.

On Tuesday, another witness came forward to contradict the account of a single-day stay in Moscow given to Trump by Comey, according to a report by The Daily Beast online magazine.

Miss Universe 2013 host Thomas Roberts, who has confirmed that Donald Trump stayed in Moscow from November 8 to November 10 that year. Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Former MSNBC News anchor Thomas Roberts, who hosted the 2013 Miss Universe pageant, told Daily Beast reporter Andrew Kirrell that Trump was in Moscow on both November 8 and November 9. Roberts confirmed that he personally met Trump in Moscow on November 8. And then at the after-party in the early morning of November 10, Trump offered to fly Roberts back to New York in his private jet, saying he would leave straight from the party. Whether his offer to Roberts came before or after his alleged approach to Sarka remains unclear.

Roberts declined to confirm or deny that he had already given his account of Trump’s Moscow trip to Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller. But last October, news reports emerged saying that Mueller had begun to investigate what happened during Trump’s trip to Russia for the Miss Universe pageant.