‘This Is Us’ Star Sterling K. Brown ‘Wouldn’t Mind’ Being Green Lantern

The 'Black Panther' star isn't opposed to donning the green superhero costume if asked

Sterling K. Brown, the Emmy-winning actor from NBC’s This is Us, says that he wouldn’t object to being fitted for a particularly snug green suit if it was for a good cause, like helping to keep intergalactic peace. That’s just the kind of guy he is according to Time.

“I wouldn’t mind being the Green Lantern. It would be fun. There was a black man portraying the Green Lantern – John Stewart. I’ve been watching cartoons since I was a kid. To see someone who looked like me meant a lot,” Brown said Tuesday while attending the 14th annual TIME 100 Gala at Lincoln Center. Brown was an honoree of Time‘s 100 issue that lists 100 of the most influential people in the world. It will land on store shelves this Friday.

If Brown was lucky enough to play the DC Comics character, it wouldn’t be his first superhero outing. He recently starred alongside Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Black Panther playing the uncle of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda. Incidentally, it was recently reported that Black Panther has now officially earned more at the box office than Titanic, making it one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown attend the Time 100 Gala. Evan Agostini / AP Images

Ryan Reynolds first played the man in green tights in 2011’s Green Lantern. While the Warner Bros. picture wasn’t a flop, it wasn’t a huge money-maker either and a sequel was not planned. However, the character is set to make an appearance in the upcoming film Green Lantern Corps, which is expected to arrive in theaters during the summer of 2020. It is said that the new story would be about humans joining forces with the Green Lanterns (Earth-Hal Jordan, Kyle Rayner, John Stewart, and Guy Gardner) in a fight against the Sinestro Corps. At this time, no actor has been named to star in the latter picture, but if Sterling K. Brown has any say, he’d like to be included on the list.

Brown is also heroic in another sense in that last January, he became the first black man to win a leading actor Golden Globe Award for his role in This is Us. He is also the first one to win an Emmy for Best Actor for the same TV series.