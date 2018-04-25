‘Westworld’ Season 2 Theory: Bernard Is Actually Dolores

Only one episode into Season 2 and already viewers are coming up with theories

For fans of HBO’s Westworld, half of the fun of watching the sci-fi series is trying to work out what is actually going on. Season 1 saw multiple timelines running concurrently and humans that turned out to be hosts. Now, as the first episode of Season 2 airs, new theories are starting to filter in. The latest is one involving Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright)

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about the Season 2 premiere episode of HBO’s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 1 of Westworld Season 2 opened with Bernard confused as he awakes on the sand to a world occurring two weeks after the Season 1 finale. Then, over the course of the episode, two timelines are introduced to help explain what happened in the Season 1 finale that saw Dolores finally become sentient and kill Dr. Ford (Anthony Hopkins).

The first timeline shows this confused Bernard as he wakes up in what appears to be the present day (but, who knows, this is Westworld, after all). During this time he maintains a quiet composure that borders on confused. The second timeline shows the events directly after the Season 1 finale and shows the chaos in the park as hosts kill humans en masse.

For some fans, the way Bernard behaved in the current-day timeline of Westworld is indicative of a change from his core programming. Season 1 revealed that Bernard was a host and not a human who was based on the original Westworld creator, Arnold. Very few people know that Bernard is a host and that has carried through into Season 2 as the humans recruit him to help sort out the mess in Westworld.

One of the human traits that were programmed into Bernard was his need to clean his glasses. As Elle has pointed out, Episode 1 of Season 2 saw Bernard abandon his glasses and not give them a second thought.

So, could this be evidence of a massive change in Bernard’s personality?

According to a new theory being discussed on Reddit, it could be an indication that Bernard is not Bernard any more. In fact, this theory goes one step further and claims that Dolores is now inside of Bernard. The new Westworld theory, as explained on Reddit, is below.

“Current timeline Bernard is not Bernard. When he awakens on the beach he seems dazed and confused. This continues throughout all present timeline happenings except for the end when the bodies of the hosts are found. I believe another host has taken over the physical body of Bernard. We are shown how the mind/brain of the hosts are taken out of the body a few times in one episode. Bernard in the past is corrupted and is only staying alive by pumping the host juice. I can’t say which host taken over Bernard’s body, but my initial guess would be Dolores. Dolores might have noticed that it’ll be impossible to breach outside of Westworld with a small army and instead need[s] to take a more stealth approach.”

While this theory does hold some weight in a television series that is steeped in theories, some others dispute the fact that it would be Dolores who has taken over Bernard. As they point out, Dolores is now self-aware and would likely try to hide herself more thoroughly than currently being presented in Episode 1 of Westworld Season 2. After all, Dolores has known Bernard and Arnold for a long time so she would be used to his behavioral patterns and would likely try to replicate them to remain hidden to the humans.

While viewers can debate this theory all they like, only by tuning into further episodes of Westworld will reveal if it is correct or not,

Season 2 of Westworld returns with Episode 2, titled “Reunion,” on Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m. ET.