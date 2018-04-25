Home Depot Shooting: Two Dallas Police Officers Critically Injured

Two Dallas police officers were critically injured in the Home Depot shooting.

Too many shootings have been occurring in recent weeks and that trend hasn’t stopped yet. According to a report from CBS DFW, a shooting has occurred at a Home Depot in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The report states that two police officers were critically injured and a civilian was also shot and injured.

At this point in time, the condition of the two officers and civilian is not known.

CBS stated that a large police presence was noticed outside the store and that at least one person was seen being loaded into the back of an ambulance. It was also reported that the police are currently involved in a manhunt near a creek behind the store. Police have already identified the suspect as 29-year-old Armando Juarez.

It appears that the incident started as a shoplifting incident, but quickly escalated. Shots were fired soon after police responded to the store around 4 p.m. At least one of the officers has been taken to Presbyterian Hospital.

This has become a terrifying trend in recent months. Police officers have been getting gunned down in the streets and on simple calls, which has created even more tension for the men in blue.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

#Breaking more video of DPD officers searching creek bed with rifles drawn off Centea Expressway looking for suspect after reports that at least one but possibly 2 officers have been shot pic.twitter.com/v2BWHLnLxf — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 24, 2018

Mike Rawlings, the mayor of Dallas, also made a statement on Twitter, stating that he was paying close attention to the developing situation and that he was praying for the people that were injured in the shooting.

We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families. @DallasPD — Mike Rawlings (@Mike_Rawlings) April 24, 2018

Texas Governor Greg Abbot also took to Twitter to make a statement and share his thoughts on the entire situation.