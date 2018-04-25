McKidd explained in a live Twitter interview that 14 seasons is a big deal

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd is urging fans to watch the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, as he is calling it “one of the best.” McKidd answered questions for fans live on Twitter, and he talked about all things Grey’s Anatomy, including who he thought was the best partner for his character, Dr. Owen Hunt. Though McKidd was cagey sharing details of the Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 season finale, he told fans that they won’t want to miss it.

On Chatter on Twitter, Kevin McKidd was open to answering questions from Grey’s Anatomy fans live. The host asked McKidd who he thought was the best partner for Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey’s Anatomy and McKidd answered that Sandra Oh’s character Dr. Cristina Yang was the best partner for Owen because she was the first. McKidd has frequently shared his thoughts that he would love his off-screen friend Sandra Oh to come back to Grey’s Anatomy, even if it was just for a guest spot.

The hosts of Chatter tested Kevin McKidd by making him play the game “Operation” while answering questions about Grey’s Anatomy and his co-workers.

Kevin McKidd talked to the Hollywood Reporter to say he thinks a show like Grey’s Anatomy that makes it to Season 14 should be celebrated.

“I would say, you know, this show is 14 seasons, it’s a complete miracle. Very rarely do shows go for 14 seasons. It’s a thing to be celebrated. So I would say our finale is going to be, in a sense, very celebratory.”

McKidd shares that one of the upsides of directing episodes of Grey’s Anatomy is that you get to know a bit more about the show’s plotline than if you were simply an actor on a particular episode. Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes is notoriously tight-lipped, and McKidd says he’s learned more about future stories through directing.

“That’s kind of the whole point of our show is that you don’t know what’s coming, so I would say, as a director on the show, we get a little bit more information if there’s a specific scene or moment that we have to direct where they say, ‘Oh and you should tell the actor that the reason they’re doing something in this episode that might feel a little strange is because there’s something coming in the next episode where it pays off,’ or something like that.”

Grey’s Anatomy Has Just Been Renewed For The 15th Season

And if Kevin McKidd thinks 14 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy is a big deal, he must be thrilled that the show has just been renewed for Season 15, and McKidd will be returning, says Variety. Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, confesses that Grey’s Anatomy is a favorite of his.