How ‘Destiny 2: Warmind’ Ranked Crucible System Works And The Seasonal Rewards

Redrix's Claymore will be the unique reward for PVP players in 'Destiny 2' Season 3.

The Destiny 2: Warmind expansion will finally bring a ranked game mode to the Crucible after the community has requested it ever since the days of Destiny 1. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC Guardians will have the opportunity to battle for two different ranks plus a unique and powerful seasonal weapon.

Bungie announced Tuesday during a Twitch livestream that the Warmind 1.2.0 update will add two different Crucible Ranks when it is released on May 8. The first, Valor, is a measure of the time put into PVP and is earned from every Crucible match played. It will increase at a higher rate from wins than losses.

Meanwhile, Glory is for hardcore PVP players and is a measure of skill since it can only be earned in Competitive Crucible matches. It increases with wins and decreases with losses with bonuses given for winning streaks. Be warned though as a losing streak will make you drop in rank faster and leaving a match will count as a loss. This does bring the question of how Bungie will handle potential DDoS attacks players that have still been an issue in Destiny 2.

Note that separate Crucible game modes like Trials of Osiris and Iron Banner will not count toward either the Valor or Glory ranks. Senior PVP designer Kevin Yanes explained on Twitter that this is because they have their own investment games.

Both the Valor and Glory ranks feature the six levels for players to achieve:

Guardian

Brave

Heroic

Fabled

Mythic

Legend

Each new level achieved during a Destiny 2 season of play will reward a package that can contain Tokens, Engrams, and Masterworks Cores. Additionally, it will be possible to earn unique seasonal armor and weapons.

Bungie showed off the Redrix’s Claymore Pulse Rifle which can be earned from achieving the Fabled level in the Glory rank during Season 3. It comes with a uniquely powerful perk called “Desperado” that increases the weapon’s rate of fire after reloading while the “Outlaw” perk is activated.

The Valor rank caps at 2,000 Rank Points to reach Legend while Glory is much higher at 5,500 points, per YouTube personality Gigz who talked with Bungie about Ranked PVP during a community event last week. Players who reach the Legend level will be able to “Prestige” their Valor rank for a chance to earn new rewards, and this can be done an unlimited number of times.

Glory, on the other hand, has a hard cap of 5,500 as it is expected to be very difficult to achieve Legend under this skill-based rank. According to Gigz, it will take 26 days of playing six hours a day to reach Legend and that is assuming a win every match. Players who reach this level of Glory will earn additional unique rewards such as a special Ornament for Redrix’s Claymore. However, these rewards will be phased out at the end of Destiny 2 Season 3 in September to make way for more unique rewards in Season 4.

The Destiny 2: Warmind expansion and update 1.2.0 are scheduled to be released on May 8 to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Bungie has confirmed that all Crucible maps in the expansion will be available to all players in matchmaking activities whether they have purchased the DLC or not. Additionally, changes to how enemy difficulty scales will be included along with a new PVE end-game challenge called Escalation Protocol.